Eddie Hearn Brings Up UFC Champ’s Mistreatment After Dana White Pays $15 Million to Boxer

Dana White recently turned massive heads with what is probably his biggest boxing move yet. Recently, the UFC head honcho announced Conor Benn’s inclusion in their Zuffa Boxing roster. The deal? Boxing insider Dan Rafael revealed they paid the Brit $15 million to clash under their wing. Although many have been calling the move absolutely groundbreaking, not everyone’s thrilled. According to Eddie Hearn, UFC fighters would definitely be hurt by that deal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Matchroom Boxing head honcho particularly used heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s example to point out what he sees as the UFC’s mistreatment, even going to the extent of calling out the promotion for ripping off its fighters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddie Hearn calls out Dana White after signing Conor Benn for $15 million

“Sick as a dog. Sick as a dog. I mean, if you’re a UFC fighter and if you’re looking at this Zuffa (and be like), ‘I’m being absolutely ripped off here,’” Hearn told DAZN’s Charlie Parsons. “I’m generating more revenue than these guys, and I’m getting a tenth of the money.’ But listen, there’s no loyalty in that guy. Look at Aspinall when he gets his eyes gouged out, he just gets humiliated by the UFC, basically told everyone he was a liar, and he’s a p—sy. This is a cutthroat business,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the war of words between Eddie Hearn and the UFC seems more on than ever. But when it comes to Dana White paying Conor Benn $15 million, that is definitely miles ahead of what most UFC fighters receive. A recent example emerged after the UFC Houston event, where it showed that Sean Strickland’s career earnings are around $8 million, with Benn getting double that amount in a single Zuffa fight.

And although the boxing business operates differently, especially as TKO Group Holdings has support from the likes of Turki Alalshikh, it has to be accepted that the money remains enormous inside the squared circle. Coming to the UFC’s mistreatment of Tom Aspinall, it definitely seems all is not right between him and the promotion. Following the heavyweight champ’s double eye surgery, he revealed displeasure about the company’s business approach, clearly stating that he loves MMA but hates the business surrounding it.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Now, amid Dana White and Eddie Hearn’s beef, the British boxing promoter is definitely opening up about his opinion. But on the other hand, the UFC head honcho has also decided to respond with even more firepower.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC boss believes there’s no bigger “p—y” than Eddie Hearn

The UFC CEO Dana White made a decisive move by signing Conor Benn under the Zuffa Boxing banner, securing a clear win for the venture. At the same time, White claimed it as a personal victory. Why? It’s because Eddie Hearn had previously signed the British boxer to Matchroom Boxing, and the 56-year-old mogul relished the chance to snatch a star fighter away from a bitter rival.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think you saw this week I really am beating up babies,” White said at the UFC Houston post-fight press conference. “Is there a bigger p— than Eddie Hearn? This guy’s supposed to be your friend, you’re f— crying? He made more money. He’s going to make more money, and he had the right to match it. He could have matched it.”

Here, Dana White took aim at how they were able to pay Conor Benn a much bigger amount than he made in his last fight. For contex, ‘The Destroyer’ made around $8 million for winning the rematch against Chris Eubank Jr., and now he’s reportedly getting almost double that amount under the Zuffa banner. For that reason, the animosity between the two head honchos is only getting more sour.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, as Dana White is all in on reforming the sport of boxing, is he actually going to cost the UFC in the process? Let us know in the comments section below.