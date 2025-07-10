Eduarda Moura Tattoos: All About UFC Heartthrob’s Inks

In the ever-changing world of the UFC, few fighters combine grit and glamor like Eduarda Moura. With her relentless drive in the Octagon and unmistakable charisma outside of it, the Brazilian flyweight has become a fan favorite, not only for her fighting style but also for the silent stories inked on her skin.

Her tattoos, like her career, are a work in progress: bold, unabashed, and deeply personal. As she prepares to go one-on-one against Lauren Murphy at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira, the attention around Moura isn’t just about her fighting abilities but also about the symbols she wears on her body. So, without further ado, let’s find out all about her tattoos.

How many tattoos does Eduarda Moura have?

Eduarda Moura hasn’t revealed a complete count of her tattoos, but pictures and fight footage show she has several ink works on her body, including notable ones on her neck and arms. The most noticeable is her neck tattoo, which ‘Ronda’ has not explained publicly, but its bold placement suggests it is intended to express confidence and power.

She also has tattoos on her right arm, which are visible during weigh-ins and on some of her Instagram posts. Some of these tattoos appear to be script-based, while others are more symbolic. Although Eduarda Moura hasn’t given an exact count, it is clear that ‘Ronda’ has several tattoos and is no stranger to the tattoo chair.

What do Eduarda Moura’s tattoos mean?

Eduarda Moura hasn’t explained every design, but one stands out, and she’s shared its story in detail. One of her most memorable works is a lion tattoo done by her close friend and tattoo artist Matheus Rocha. In a touching Instagram post, she explained how the ink faded due to inadequate care, but she returned to have it touched up.

She wrote, “Every line, every detail, represents strength, grit, and the courage to always come back stronger.” That message perfectly aligns with her fighting spirit and how she views setbacks: as temporary and always fixable. Though not all of her tattoos have been explained, they are definitely important to her.

Moura’s body art reflects aspects of her personal journey, and while some meanings are kept hidden, the pride ‘Ronda’ expresses when flaunting them speaks volumes. As her UFC career progresses, we may learn more about the stories behind her tattoos. However, for the time being, they remain a part of her quiet power.