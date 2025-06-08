$800M Worth Ivanka Trump Sends an Emotional Message to Kayla Harrison Following Her Massive UFC 316 Win

Last night was all about Kayla Harrison, who brushed off steroid allegations and stormed into the Octagon at UFC 316 with her trademark judo dominance and polished MMA skills honed during her PFL run. Inside the electrified Prudential Center in Newark, the Ohioan delivered a statement performance, submitting former two-time women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña in the second round.

Right from the opening bell, Kayla Harrison’s physicality and control set the tone. She overwhelmed Juliana Peña with constant pressure and superior grappling. A finish looked imminent early in Round 2 when the former Judoka nearly secured an arm-triangle, but she sealed the deal later in the round with a perfectly executed kimura, forcing ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ to tap and claiming the bantamweight crown.

Cageside for the moment were U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump, both taking in the action from the front row. After the fight, Ivanka took to Instagram Stories to honor Kayla Harrison’s grit and resilience. She reshared a powerful photo of the Ohioan sitting under red lights, originally captioned, “I prayed in the dark. I fought in the light…” Ivanka added her own words of praise, writing, “@kaylaharrisonofficial you are a warrior !!!”

Kayla Harrison made her UFC debut last year at 33, stepping into the Octagon against former champion Holly Holm. She wasted no time making an impact—submitting Holm and sending a message to the entire division. Guided by UFC icon Ronda Rousey, the former Olympian first rose to prominence in judo. Her trailblazing career includes becoming the first—and still the only—American to capture Olympic gold in judo, not once but twice.

That Olympic legacy paved the way for her transition into MMA. Harrison began her pro career in 2018 with the PFL, where she dominated the competition and earned two PFL championships. That success laid the groundwork for her seamless and powerful arrival on the UFC stage.

What’s next for Kayla Harrison after UFC 316?

Kayla Harrison’s victory over Julianna Peña marks just the beginning of her journey as she steps deeper into the highly competitive women’s bantamweight division. Now, she faces even tougher challenges, including former two-division champion Amanda Nunes, who retired from MMA in 2023 after defending her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana. Notably, earlier this year, during UFC 314’s broadcast, the UFC inducted ‘The Lioness’ into the “modern wing” of the UFC Hall of Fame at International Fight Week in June.

However, this week, at the UFC 316 ceremonial Q&A during the weigh-in, the landscape shifted when Amanda Nunes announced her return to fight the winner of the Kayla Harrison vs. Peña bout. Regarding her comeback, Nunes stated, “I’m going to take the belt back. I’m going to defend as long as possible. As long as my body can handle, I’m going to be here.” ‘The Lioness’s confident return has put the Ohioan on alert and sparked excitement among fans anticipating what could become the biggest women’s fight in UFC history.

Speaking about Nunes’s comeback, Harrison told MMA Junkie, “Listen, I’m going to give Amanda as much time to prepare, I want her to be the best her. I’m going to be the best me, and we’re going to go in there and make absolute magic in the UFC women’s division.”

What’s your take on a potential showdown between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes? Do you think Harrison’s imposing physique and deadly skill set could make her the female Brock Lesnar? And can the former two-division champion hold her ground against such a challenge? Share your prediction below.