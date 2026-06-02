18–1 Prospect Joins PFL Days After UFC Roster Cut

The UFC has been on a terrifying roster purge ever since the beginning of the year, when their partnership with Paramount went live. Every week, either a bunch of veterans past their primes or fighters on a losing streak are abruptly dropped by the promotion to ensure a leaner roster. Though troubling, the principle makes sense. However, the company parting ways with 18-1 prospect Daniel Marcos last week surprised many, as the Peruvian was neither a veteran past his prime nor on a losing streak. Following his departure, many wondered where the standout would begin the next chapter of his career. Well, Marcos is now all set to continue his pro-MMA journey in the PFL.

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“Grateful to God for this new phase,” Marcos wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to @jasonkhouse for the trust and @pflmma for the work that makes these moments possible. The signing is just the beginning. My language has always been the same: discipline, pressure, and violence. The rest is just words. See you all soon,”

While he appeared excited for the new journey, Marcos’ unexpected release from the UFC raised lingering questions about what led to his departure. However, prominent MMA journalist Nolan King revealed that the 33-year-old’s UFC contract had expired, and the promotion chose not to renew it. Well, King’s report proved accurate when the bantamweight prospect addressed the situation on social media.

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“I finished my opponent, and since December, I’ve stayed ready to compete again,” Marcos stated on Instagram. “I spent months training, doing camp, and waiting for an opportunity. A negotiation never came; a renewal never came. I just kept waiting because I trusted that the moment would come. In the end, the decision was that they would not continue with me, and to this day, I don’t have a clear explanation as to why.

“I can’t control those decisions, but I can control how I respond to them. I am grateful to every person who has supported me along this path, especially those who have been there in both the victories and the difficult moments.”

While it’s true his last fight in the UFC was back in November 2025, where he got a second-round submission win over Miles Johns, the UFC has not clarified why he wasn’t matched thereafter. Regardless, with a 5-1 UFC record, Daniel Marcos now looks to greener pastures in the PFL.

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With the Peruvian’s UFC ambitions seemingly behind him for now, he has several credible opponents waiting for him in PFL. Currently, Sergio Pettis, Mitch McKee, and Renat Khavalov rank among the promotion’s top bantamweights. So, it will be interesting to see how he matches up against them. Also, the promotion is planning a brand overhaul in the foreseeable future, with the aim of reviving the Bellator brand, which they had bought back in 2023.

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While there’s no current timeline for his PFL debut, Daniel Marcos could become a valuable asset for the promotion once the revamp is complete. As one former UFC prospect has successfully found a new home, a veteran has also decided to end his three-year hiatus and make a stellar comeback.

Former UFC and Bellator veteran announces comeback after three-year hiatus

Once upon a time, Shane Burgos emerged as one of the hottest contenders in the UFC featherweight division. During his tenure under Dana White’s promotion, ‘Hurricane’ went through absolute wars against the likes of Kurt Holobaugh, Cub Swanson, Calvin Kattar, and more. However, the UFC surprisingly parted ways with him after Burgos defeated Charles Jourdain via majority decision in July 2022.

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After ending his UFC run with an impressive 8-3 record, Burgos signed with the PFL. However, the Bronx native’s PFL stint proved to be short and underwhelming. Burgos compiled a 1-2 record across three fights, with his most recent outing ending in a devastating loss to Clay Collard at the 2023 PFL Season 9 Playoffs. Following that defeat, Burgos stepped away from combat sports and began a lengthy three-year hiatus from competition. Now, however, the 35-year-old believes the time is right to return to the sport he loves most.

“One more run,” Burgos wrote on social media. “I needed that break from fighting. The weight cuts, the training camps, everything that goes into it burned me out. That’s in the past tho. I’ve never stopped working. I need to be back in that fire again. I miss it. Excited for whatever’s next.”

Now, given Shane Burgos’ reputation as a fan-friendly fighter who puts on exhilarating clashes, it’s possible that most mainstream promotions would pursue him. A UFC reunion could be on the way, and the reason is Dana White. After Burgos initially left the promotion, the UFC CEO expressed regret over the decision, citing that Burgos is a fun fighter. In that case, the UFC might be interested in signing him back.

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As for Marcos, his move to the PFL marks the beginning of a new chapter in his MMA career. And it will be interesting to see whether he can put together another impressive run under the PFL banner.