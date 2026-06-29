18–12 Former UFC Fighter Announces Retirement After Recent Submission Loss at PFL San Diego

Ariane Lipski da Silva‘s second PFL debut turned out to be her final battle. Just a day after being submitted by Jena Bishop with a first-round armbar at PFL San Diego, the former UFC flyweight announced her official retirement from mixed martial arts.

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“Officially retired from MMA,” Lipski wrote on X. “After nearly 13 years competing professionally, it’s time to close this chapter. Thank you to everyone who supported me through every victory and every defeat.

“The Queen of Violence is done. Now I’m ready for a new season. Thanks Jesus!”

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The announcement brings an end to a career that began in 2013 and saw the Brazilian compete on three of the sport’s biggest stages. The 32-year-old hangs up her gloves with an 18-12 professional record, having competed in KSW, the UFC, and finally, the PFL.

Ariane Lipski also shared a longer farewell message on Instagram, reflecting on what the sport has given her. ‘The Queen of Violence’ thanked everyone who had supported her over the years and expressed hope that she had played a tiny role in the continued growth of women’s MMA.

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“I gave my best to help women’s MMA grow, even knowing that, at times, my best may not have been enough,” she wrote on Instagram. “My hope is that I played a small part in creating more opportunities for the next generation. More importantly, I hope the young women who are just beginning understand that they don’t have to compromise their values to become champions.

“Honor should never be sacrificed, because the people we choose to honor are often the ones who help us go the farthest. I’ve learned that defeat is painful. It’s bitter, but it shapes our character and prepares us for real life. I’ve also learned that victory is sweet and filled with joy, but it can deceive the heart of anyone who isn’t grounded in something greater.”

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Long before joining the UFC, Lipski had established herself as one of the top flyweight prospects outside the promotion. She won the KSW women’s flyweight championship and defended it twice, earning the nickname ‘Queen of Violence’ before signing with the UFC.

However, her experience in the Octagon didn’t go quite as planned. With injuries, cancelled bouts, and repeated opponent changes, consistency proved impossible to achieve. Ariane Lipski compiled a 6-8 record over seven years with the Dana White-led promotion, defeating names such as Casey O’Neill, JJ Aldrich, and Melissa Gatto before being released in 2025.

A move to the PFL seemed like the beginning of a new chapter. ‘Queen of Violence’ rebounded with a win over Sumiko Inaba in her promotional debut earlier this year, but her momentum was cut short when Jena Bishop locked up a first-round armbar at PFL San Diego.

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And it turns out the defeat became the final fight of her professional career. And to be fair, the timing of Ariane Lipski’s retirement definitely came as a surprise, considering what the Brazilian had been saying just days earlier.

Ariane Lipski’s retirement comes just days after chasing PFL gold

Following her victory against Sumiko Inaba in March, the 32-year-old stated clearly that she saw the PFL as an opportunity to accomplish what she couldn’t throughout her UFC career. With the promotion’s flyweight division still without a champion, Ariane Lipski expected that one more impressive performance would surely put her in position to fight for the title.

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“I’m always fully focused on my next opponent,” Lipski told Sherdog just days before facing Bishop. “I believe our weight class is still a bit scrambled. We don’t have a champion.

“A flyweight belt is not yet up for dispute, though I’m confident that an excellent performance against Jena Bishop will allow me the chance to fight for the PFL championship.”

Instead, Jena Bishop derailed those plans. The American secured the first-round armbar victory on June 27, handing Lipski her first loss in the PFL. Less than 24 hours later, the Brazilian revealed that she had already decided to leave the sport.

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Ariane Lipski’s UFC career never reached the heights many expected when she arrived as the reigning KSW champion, but she did compete at the highest levels of women’s MMA for nearly 13 years. She built a career that included earning championship gold in Poland, competing in the UFC Octagon, and eventually joining the PFL. As she put it herself, “The Queen of Violence is done.” Now a new story begins outside of the cage.