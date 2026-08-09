Eliminated TUF 34 Contestant Rushed to Hospital After Losing UFC Debut on 8-Day Notice

Gigi Canuto may have lost her UFC debut, but the former Ultimate Fighter 34 contestant is certainly not letting the result get her down. ‘Diamond’ stepped into the Octagon at UFC Vegas 120 on just eight days’ notice after getting eliminated from The Ultimate Fighter 34 earlier this week, facing fellow UFC debutant Carol Foro in a wild strawweight bout that went the distance.

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But after three very brutal rounds of back-and-forth action, Foro won a unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the fight 29-28 in her favor. While Canuto lost and was quickly rushed to the hospital, she refused to let the loss, her second, get her down. From her hospital bed in Las Vegas, the Brazilian uploaded a selfie. The image showed tubes sticking out of her mouth, nose, and arm. It also carried a brief message for her followers.

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“God is good. Hope you guys enjoyed it. Onto the next,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, before adding, “8 days notice.”

While her prognosis is not yet clear, it’s likely that the UFC didn’t want to take any risks and had her escorted to the hospital after the brutal barnburner of a fight. Considering how the fight played out, it’s understandable too. Gigi Canuto opened fire from the very start, trying to slice away at Foro’s lead leg, with Foro returning fire with punches to the body and head. And while Canuto chose to stand and trade early on, Carol Foro’s pressure caused some serious problems, with a left hook briefly stunning the Brazilian.

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Things, however, changed in the second round. ‘Diamond’ eventually committed to her grappling, securing a takedown and instantly grabbing Foro’s back. She locked in a body triangle and began aiming for the rear-naked choke while peppering her opponent with soft ground-and-pound punches. While Foro attempted to break free and Canuto still tried to hunt for a kimura, time ran out.

Carol Foro survived, and the third round witnessed a clear back-and-forth. Late in the third round, the 23-year-old shot for another takedown and nearly pulled off an upset with a fully extended armbar. Somehow, Foro managed to escape that too. With all her takedowns failing, the two then continued swinging until the final horn, providing a thrilling bout to kick off UFC Vegas 120.

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Ultimately, it was Carols Foro who eventually won the decision and moved to 10-1, extending her winning streak to eight fights. ‘Diamond’ fell to 7-2, but there was plenty for the 23-year-old to take away from her performance, especially given that she accepted the UFC opportunity on only eight days’ notice.

She entered the bout on a three-fight winning streak, all by stoppage, and had a 7-1 record since making her professional debut with LFA in 2021. Although her UFC debut did not go as planned, Gigi Canuto’s post-fight message made it clear that she is already looking ahead, despite being in a hospital bed, hooked up to machines.

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And it is worth noting that she’s not the only fighter whose UFC Vegas 120 plans took an unexpected hit. Because while Canuto at least got to make her UFC debut, Jessie Rosas wasn’t so lucky.

Jessie Rosas’ UFC debut at UFC Vegas 120 gets derailed at the last minute

Raul Rosas Jr.‘s older brother was set to make his UFC debut against Miles Johns, but a last-minute medical condition forced him to withdraw just hours before weigh-ins.

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According to the Rosas family, the issue originated from a glove scrape or mat burn on Jessie’s forehead. The fighter claimed he had been cleared by two doctors, but the UFC doctor ultimately decided that he was simply unfit to compete.

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“So as you guys know, I was forced to pull out due to a glove scratch on the forehead,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “I tried doing everything in my hands to try to keep this fight even got approved by two different doctors, but at the end of the day the UFC doctor has the last call.

“Sorry to all the people that wanted to see me fight. I’m upset on how things played out, especially this close to the fight, but f— it things happen for a reason; the only thing I can do is just stay ready; my time will come.”

Miles Johns stayed on the card and faced last-minute replacement opponent Gianni Vazquez, whom he defeated in the very first round via knockout. For Jessie Rosas, however, the wait continues. The 23-year-old had won three consecutive fights to improve his record to 8-1 before receiving the UFC call he had been hoping for. But after all that buildup, his debut will have to wait for another night now.