Elon Musk Dragged Into Controversy as Donald Trump and Joe Rogan Create Headlines Among UFC 316 Fans

At UFC 316, Sean O’Malley is set to clash with Merab Dvalishvili in a high-stakes rematch for the bantamweight title—one year in the making. The buzz around this showdown is electric, and even Donald Trump didn’t plan on missing the fireworks at the Prudential Center in Newark. A longtime ally of Dana White, Trump’s early support helped shape the UFC into the global juggernaut it is today. As the former U.S. President made his grand entrance, the crowd erupted—but online, things got wilder. Fans dragged Elon Musk and Joe Rogan into the conversation, turning the spectacle into a full-blown internet frenzy.

Right before the main card began at UFC 316, former POTUS Donald Trump stepped into the star-studded Prudential Center in Newark. Walking with unmistakable presence, Trump was accompanied by UFC CEO Dana White, who was all smiles alongside his longtime friend. The crowd erupted with applause as Trump made his way to the cageside.

As he approached his seat, commentator Jon Anik reached out for a handshake, which Trump accepted. Then came Joe Rogan—but something unique happened. What, you ask? Well, as Rogan shook Trump’s hand, he pulled him near him to say something to him. Well, what did he say? We have no idea, but he might have just thanked him for the podcast, which helped him clinch the victory in the last elections.

Now comes the most important part. Last time, it was Elon Musk who accompanied Donald Trump to the event, but this time, the tech mogul was noticeably absent. Why? Well, unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know that the duo has been feuding ever since Trump announced his $2.4 trillion spending-and-tax package—dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Musk called it a “disgusting abomination” due to its massive deficit impact and the proposed cuts to electric vehicle incentives, which directly affect Tesla. Well, as Donald Trump makes an entrance without Elon Musk, the MMA community could not help but react to it.

Fans react as Donald Trump makes his entrance to UFC 316 without Elon Musk

A rift has recently emerged between Elon Musk and Donald Trump due to the new EV bill. After the POTUS announced the scheme, Musk has been on a crusade, openly criticizing Trump’s decisions. He even claimed that, if it weren’t for him, Trump would have never won the election. Looking at this a social media user wrote, “Without his best buddy Elon Musk.”

Donald Trump, Dana White, and Elon Musk were part of a powerful alliance that played a significant role in the last presidential elections. During his speech, Trump even thanked both of them for their support. However, it now appears that Musk has been ousted from the inner circle. In response to this, a fan wrote, “Elon kicked from the club, dude.”

Furthermore, another fan highlighted the fact that Joe Rogan was baffled by the sudden pull, “He got Rogan with that handshake pull in, wasn’t prepared that time ROGAN.” Moreover, another fan addded that despite the cheering that Trump was receiving, there were some boos as well, “Wow how awesome said none of your audience and half of us.”

Last but not the least, another fan highlighted the awkard handshake between Joe Rogan and Donald Trump, “That’s what I call a “Driven dude” friendly handshake when he shakes hands with Joe Rogan.”

With Donald Trump marking his presence at UFC 316 without Elon Musk, it appears their relationship may have finally been severed. Regardless, what are your thoughts on this? Share your opinion in the comments below.