Elon Musk Unconfirmed as Donald Trump’s Status for Dana White’s UFC 316 Appearance Gets Updated

President of the United States, Donald Trump, and business mogul Elon Musk have long been part of Dana White’s UFC spectacle. The two global icons often grab headlines with their high-profile appearances and walkouts alongside the UFC head honcho. Both are crowd favorites and have enjoyed watching many events together.

The POTUS has been a staple VVIP guest due to his long-standing ties with the promotion, his friendship with the UFC president, and his genuine interest in combat sports. Meanwhile, the world’s richest man also seems to enjoy the action inside the Octagon. Their shared love for MMA made this power duo stand out beyond politics and business. They were both seen at UFC 309 and 314, but the same might not be said for the upcoming event.

Donald Trump set to join UFC 316 amid Elon Musk feud

This week, America saw two of the most powerful personalities in the world ending their allegiance. Musk endorsed Trump during the 2024 campaign and was appointed co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) post-election. But the recently passed Tax bill, which Musk labeled a “disgusting abomination,” shifted the tone. Tension escalated when Trump reacted to his comments while speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on June 5, stating he was “very disappointed,” signaling the end of their relationship.

The end of this powerful bond also raises the question of whether they will ever appear at a UFC event together again. Donald Trump is set to attend UFC 316, but whether Elon Musk will join him remains uncertain. That could pose a challenge for Dana White, as the duo has often dominated the camera angles during past events. So, only time and situation will reveal if that ever happens or not.

However, one thing that can be said is, the head honcho will once again have to coordinate with the Secret Service, just like he did at UFC 314. So, let’s take a closer look at how the UFC operates behind the scenes when Donald Trump steps into the spotlight.

Dana White reveals dealing with the Secret Service during Trump’s visit

UFC 314 was undoubtedly all about the stars inside the Octagon, but the spotlight also shifted to Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who showed up alongside cabinet members and their families. Their presence created a spectacle that had everyone curious about how the UFC handles such high-profile guests.

Dana White has previously mentioned working closely with security forces to ensure the event runs smoothly. He stated at the UFC 314 post-fight presser, “When he first started coming, it made it challenging because we had never done it before; now it’s a piece of cake. We work well together with the Secret Service and law enforcement, and it goes pretty smooth…They are easy to work with, and he’s such a huge fight fan; he loves coming to the fights.”

It has to be said that the promotion has maintained a strong relationship with the President and the government. That being said, with UFC 316 right around the corner, all eyes will be on how the event unfolds, both inside the cage and with the high-profile guest appearances. It’ll also be interesting to see how the New Jersey crowd receives Donald Trump.