Elon Musk’s Bold Ambition With $1 Trillion Package Unveiled After Conor McGregor Video Call

Conor McGregor has been making a lot of moves in a bid to become the next president of Ireland. There are several people who have shown support in his political endeavor, and some of them are pretty high-profile and powerful. ‘The Notorious’ was recently endorsed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who’s been the focus of many media outlets for a potential deal that could see him become the first-ever trillionaire in the world.

The former UFC double champion, despite claiming that he’s going to make his return in combat sports, is only fixated on running for office at the moment. But there have been challenges that Conor McGregor has been facing, but they could cease to exist as Elon Musk seems to be on his side firmly.

Conor McGregor FaceTimes Elon Musk as his potential trillion-dollar package sparks debate

Well, Elon Musk and Conor McGregor have formed an unlikely alliance. The duo even got on a call over FaceTime, as Conor McGregor shared a screengrab on his Instagram stories, claiming to be having some important discussions. “This is Superman level, folks,” McGregor wrote on top of the story. This is not a simple Instagram story from the Irish superstar, but instead an attempt to boost his chances, as Musk seems to be in his corner in his bid to become president.

There is no doubt about how big an influence Elon Musk has, and Conor McGregor finding support from him could have a massive impact on his presidential dreams. That’s especially because the Tesla CEO is known for his unfiltered take on things and is a massive advocate of free speech. Moreover, McGregor could also see him getting financial assistance from Musk, who even contributed handsomely to Donald Trump’s 2024 election campaign. At the moment, the Tesla CEO is in the headlines as his company has proposed a massive $1 trillion pay package for him to remain in the position. However, there is a catch.

Elon Musk’s potential pay package will only come into effect if he can meet certain goals set by the Tesla board. Nevertheless, this news has sparked a lot of debate as to what his intentions are. Well, CNBC’s Becky Quick and Robert Frank shared their opinion on that, as the former reiterated that Musk’s real goal is to have control over artificial intelligence for security measures, which they both seem to agree.

“The only thing I have a question about is – is it about the money? I think it’s about control. And he said it himself that he’s not gonna put the AI factors into this unless he has a certain amount of control,” said Becky Quick on the Squawk Box. That prompted a response from Frank, who said, “As Musk says it, in the world of AI, he needs to make sure that there can’t be a takeover. So, he wants 25 percent.”



Well, Elon Musk is not getting the $1 trillion pay package anytime soon. Nevertheless, he’s still the richest man on the planet. That will come in handy for Conor McGregor, as the Tesla CEO openly endorsed the Irishman’s bid for the highest office in the land. “Conor McGregor for President to save Ireland,” Musk even tweeted. Meanwhile, McGregor could face one issue as the billionaire, after contributing to the recent elections, claimed that the donations could be less going forward.

Elon Musk claims he’ll spend less on election donations

Although the relationship has been shaky recently, Elon Musk was one of the top supporters of Donald Trump in his 2024 presidential elections. Reports claim that he spent over $250 million to ensure the 79-year-old returned to the Oval Office. Now, Musk revealed that he has no intention of spending another mammoth amount as a donation for election campaigns.

“I think, in terms of political spending, I’m going to do a lot less in the future,” Elon Musk stated at the Qatar Economic Forum. However, he claims that the donations will strictly depend on a legitimate “reason.” That is the only way Musk will ever consider giving money out of his pocket. “Well, if I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it. I do not currently see a reason.”

The question people have now is whether Conor McGregor’s presidential ambitions will be a valid enough reason for Elon Musk to make the huge donations he’s known for. The support is there from the richest man in the world, who called out the Tánaiste of Ireland, Simon Harris, for “blocking the will of the people of Ireland.” It remains to be seen what happens in the months to come, but in the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.