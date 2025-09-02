Emily Blunt Admits Crew’s Spooky Silence at Dwayne Johnson’s Smashing Machine Transformation

Dwayne Johnson is best known for headlining blockbusters like Jumanji, San Andreas, and Black Adam. A biographical sports drama, however, isn’t the kind of project audiences typically associate with him. Still, Johnson revealed to journalists that he had a “burning desire” to explore a different type of storytelling, especially after feeling “pigeonholed” for years as just an action star.

That desire has now taken shape in ‘The Smashing Machine.’ The film explores the turbulent life and career of MMA legend Mark Kerr. Johnson steps into the role of the 6′1″ wrestling and mixed martial arts champion, whose brutal fighting style earned him the nickname that inspired the film’s title. Physically, Johnson had the size and presence to match Kerr, but it wasn’t until he appeared on set fully transformed into the fighter that the impact truly hit.

Emily Blunt recollects seeing Dwayne Johnson as Kerr for the first time

Co-star Emily Blunt described the moment as one of sheer shock and awe, highlighting just how convincingly Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stepped into the role. “It was one of the most extraordinary things,” Blunt said during a press conference in Venice before the premiere of Benny Safdie’s latest drama at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1, 2025. “Seeing him completely disappear like spooky—spooky for all of us.”

via Imago Image Courtesy: Imago

She vividly recalled Johnson’s first entrance as Kerr. “I remember when he walked in as Mark for the first time, [it] like changed the air in the room. It was like everyone parted. Everyone went very quiet. I’m sure that sucked for [Johnson], but it was really extraordinary,” she said during the presser. Blunt, who previously starred alongside Johnson in Jungle Cruise, released in July 2021, portrays Kerr’s girlfriend, Dawn Staples, in the film.

As for Johnson, the 53-year-old actor—whose own wrestling career in WWE/WWF was scripted and entertainment-driven—said embodying Kerr was transformative. “I’ve been scared to go deep and intense and raw until now, until I had this opportunity to do this,” he admitted. Asked what drove him to take on the role, Johnson simply said, “I have wanted this for a long time.” And Johnson’s hard work didn’t go to waste, especially because of how the movie was received after its premiere.

Johnson brought to tears over 15-minute standing ovation

Dwayne Johnson was moved to tears after receiving a thunderous 15-minute standing ovation for his performance in ‘The Smashing Machine’ at the Venice Film Festival. His portrayal of Kerr has already forced the critics to call the movie the best performance of his career. Johnson was long criticized for phoning in roles.

He is also compared unfavorably to fellow wrestler-turned-actors John Cena and Dave Bautista, but Johnson seems to have turned the narrative on its head with his raw, unrecognizable transformation. The film premiered to universal acclaim, debuting with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Although at the time of writing, it has come down to 89%.

It appears the change in Dwayne Johnson’s choice of movie roles has paid out big time for him. For the actor, it marked not only a career milestone but also a powerful vindication. The movie will hit theaters in the US on October 3rd. Do you think it will be as great as they say?