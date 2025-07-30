Emotional Conor McGregor Drops 2 Words as Ozzy Osbourne’s Family Perform Last Rites

Ozzy Osbourne left fans teary-eyed as he said goodbye to the world at the age of 71. While condolences poured in from every corner, the MMA world wasn’t far behind. Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillion Danis was one of the first to post on X, writing, “Ozzy Osbourne. The voice, the energy, the chaos. There will never be another like him.” Soon after, the tributes kept flooding in.

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis also took to his Instagram story, saying, “Absolute legend. What a run it was.” But of course, joining the queue in his own flashy style was ‘The Notorious One’ himself, paying tribute to ‘The Prince of Darkness’ in a way only he could. Conor McGregor uploaded a video on Instagram, casually chilling on his multi-million dollar yacht.

But what caught fans off guard was the look, straight from the past. The former two-division UFC champ had a mohawk going! Just like he had during his 2013 debut against Marcus Brimage, all while a Black Sabbath track blasted in the background. He captioned the post, “WAR PIG 1 🪖 🐖 🗡️ FIRST BLOOD DRAWN 🩸 OZZY OZ FOREVER, RIP.” Now, the tribute has gone even deeper.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Complex Music shared a photo on Instagram showing Ozzy Osbourne’s family performing the last rites, an emotional moment following the icon’s passing. Their caption read, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the late Ozzy Osbourne.” Conor McGregor also reposted the image on his Instagram story, adding just two words for the heavy metal legend’s family: “Osbourne Forever.” The Irishman’s clearly a fan. But he’s not the only famous personality grieving the loss.

AD

via Imago MOSCOW, RUSSIA – OCTOBER 24, 2019: Former UFC lightweight champion, Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, gives a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C0474

Joe Rogan didn’t shy away from talking about Ozzy’s passing either. But he didn’t just offer his condolences. The UFC color commentator also reflected on the music icon’s long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joe Rogan sheds light on Ozzy Osbourne’s struggle with Parkinson’s disease

Ozzy’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, widely opened up about his battle with Parkinson’s disease during an interview on Good Morning America. It brought attention to the PRKN2 gene and how a protein called Parkin can play a role in the disease. And honestly, it’s nothing short of commendable how Ozzy continued to rock out on stage despite it all.

Joe Rogan also addressed the heavy metal icon’s battle with illness in The Joe Rogan Experience episode #2353 with guest Joe DeRosa. He said, “I think people just decide, it’s enough. He was struggling for a long time. So, if you get a debilitating disease like Parkinson’s, it just slowly robs you of your ability to move, your wit, everything. It slowly takes it all away from you.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And he wasn’t wrong. In the later part of his life, Ozzy had to use a throne-like chair to perform on stage, yet he kept going. It was a true testament to the grit and spirit of ‘The Prince of Darkness’ that he still performed in front of massive crowds! Including one last powerful appearance in Birmingham, before finally resting in peace.

That being said, if you’re a rock fan, how did you honor Ozzy Osbourne after his passing? Share your tribute in the comments below.