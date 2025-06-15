Emotional Kamaru Usman Drops Cryptic Message About Daughter After UFC Atlanta Win Against Joaquin Buckley

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is officially back! Kamaru Usman has finally snapped his three-fight losing streak, returning to the win column with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Joaquin Buckley. The former welterweight king roared back into the spotlight, declaring that the lion is still alive. Overwhelmed with emotion, Usman shed tears of joy during his post-fight interview, thanking everyone who stood by him through the darkest chapters of his career.

The last time Kamaru Usman tasted victory was back in 2021, when he defended his title against Colby Covington at UFC 268. Since then, he has suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Leon Edwards and was also beaten by Khamzat Chimaev. After being away from competition for nearly two years, Usman finally made his return to face the new boogeyman of the division. What followed was a classic Usman performance inside the Octagon, as he secured a dominant victory and reminded everyone why he’s still a force to be reckoned with.

At the Octagon interview, the former champion nearly broke down as he explained the burdens he had to carry just to face Buckley at UFC Atlanta, “I can do that to anybody — any one of them. But like I said, I needed to get that monkey off my back, you know? Early on in my career, as I was rolling, once I had that monkey off my back, I knew I was rolling. Now I was able to open up, and you guys saw all those spectacular knockouts.”

Thanking his coaches, Kamaru Usman nearly broke down in tears as he emphasized how much he missed his daughter, expressing that he wished she had been there by his side in that moment, “a lot of emotions, a lot of things that I had to battle back from. I’m holding back all the emotions. Unfortunately, my daughter can’t be here with me tonight. That’s another long story. But man, I just want to say thank you to everybody — thank you to my family, my coaches.”

