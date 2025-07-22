Ending Up Hospitalized, Robert Whittaker Drops Wholesome Update on UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Camp

After an emphatic win on his first 2024 visit to the Middle East, Robert Whittaker‘s second visit last year ended in a dramatic loss. UFC 308 did not go down the way he hoped for, as he saw himself getting hospitalized after Khamzat Chimaev pushed his jaw teeth in with his submission move. But he remained positive, claiming, “It’s a tough gig sometimes, but that’s the business,” in a message on social media. Well, ahead of Whittaker’s next fight, he’s got some extra support with him.

Robert Whittaker may just become a mainstay of any Middle Eastern UFC event since he loves to fight in this region. At UFC Abu Dhabi, some fans might claim that his level of competition has downgraded, as Dana White has pitted him against Reinier de Ridder, who’s only three fights old in the promotion. Regardless, ‘The Reaper’ is ready for the challenge, and guess what? He has brought his family with him.

Well, Robert Whittaker didn’t exactly bring his whole family; only his father for the fight camp, who he claims has been there since day one. That constant support has taken him to the top, and at 34 years old, he’s still at the top of his game. However, ‘The Reaper’ admitted that having his wife also being there would have added to the positivity ahead of his fight, but her responsibilities back home did not allow her to travel to Abu Dhabi.

“Yeah, it’s good to have [him during Fight Week]. It’s good to have a piece of home with me. He’s been with me since the start of my career, anyway,” Robert Whittaker told ‘MMA Junkie’. “It’s good to have him here. You know, we’ve got to set up. He looks after me. Would love the wife here, but the five kids, not so much.”



USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC Fight Night-Whittaker vs Vettori, Sep 3, 2022 Paris, FRANCE Robert Whittaker red gloves defeats Marvin Vettori blue gloves during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports, 03.09.2022 00:27:22, 18982002, UFC Fight Night, MMA, Robert Whittaker PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPerxHaljestamx 18982002

Well, Robert Whittaker isn’t the only UFC fighter who has his father constantly beside him. In fact, undisputed heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has a similar attachment to his father, who introduced him to the world of martial arts. Let’s take a look.

Much like Robert Whittaker, Tom Aspinall also has a deep bond with his father

Tom Aspinall‘s father, Andy, was a jiu-jitsu instructor who also had a big involvement in the MMA scene back home in the UK. The UFC champion was exposed to his father’s world at a very early age, and since then, there has never been a training session where they weren’t together. In fact, Aspinall claims that he would never partake in a fight if his father decided to cancel it at the very last minute.

Much like Robert Whittaker, Tom Aspinall also loves to hang around his father. Moreover, he claims Andy Aspinall to be the ‘GOAT’ father. Holding the values that his father taught him in high regard, the heavyweight champion involves his father in playing an important role in his children’s lives. “I don’t go to a training session without him, mate. Nevermind to a fight… My dad’s the GOAT of all dads. That’s why,” Aspinall stated in an interview last year. “I try to put my kids around him as much as I can because he’s brilliant… great, great role model he is.”

Well, the father-son connection is always unbeaten, but coming back to Robert Whittaker, it’s all about getting a win this weekend. A loss could further push him down the pecking order, but a win could see him climb the rankings. Let us know what you think in the comments down below.