“Enemies for Life”: Jon Jones Slams Daniel Cormier in X-Rated Rant After Failed Friendship Attempt

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier share one of the most bitter and enduring rivalries in UFC history. Yet, in a surprising turn, their long-standing animosity seemed to soften when the two appeared together on Alf Reality Global, a Russian MMA reality series. “I think it’d be great to have Daniel Cormier a part of this show… I know he doesn’t like me very much,” Jones said while discussing the project.

He went on to suggest that the show could serve as common ground. “But I think him coming out here to Thailand and filming with me would be a great opportunity for us to mend this jacked-up relationship… If anything, him coming out here would give us both an opportunity to maybe start a friendship,” Jones added. However, any hopes of a lasting thaw were premature, as Jones has shared how things are going between them.

Jon Jones claims Daniel Cormier is looking to make money

As season 3 of the show finished filming in Thailand, Jon Jones sat down for an interview with Red Corner MMA recently. During this conversation, Jones criticized ‘DC’ for being a horrible human being in real life. “What a d—head Cormier really is. I think if you really get to know Daniel Cormier, he’s really not… He’s an a—ole,” Jones said.

“He didn’t really connect with any of the fighters here,” Jones added. “I tried to make peace with him many times, and he made it very clear that he wants to be enemies for the rest of his life because of how lucrative he is.” Despite that, Jones admitted that there were moments during the show’s filming when they shared a genuine connection.

“There were moments where we got to laugh, but for the most part, he’s a d—head. Look at the way he treats his staff members,” Jones added during the interview with Red Corner MMA. “He brought 10 yes-men out with him, and he just bosses guys around. In the times we weren’t filming, he wasn’t very sociable with the people on set.”

Jones and Daniel Cormier fought back in 2015 when Jones defended his light heavyweight title via unanimous decision.

Jones and Daniel Cormier fought back in 2015 when Jones defended his light heavyweight title via unanimous decision. They met again in 2017, where Jones won the fight again, but Jones tested positive for banned substances, and the result was turned into a no-contest. Jones’ harsh comments come after Cormier revealed something interesting in the future.

Cormier confirms wrestling match against Jones

Daniel Cormier has confirmed that his rivalry with Jon Jones could soon spill onto the wrestling mats. Speaking to Olympian Ben Askren, Cormier revealed that he fully expects to face Jones in the newly launched Real American Freestyle wrestling league.

“I’m telling you, Real American Freestyle is going to see me and Jon Jones at some point, and I’m going to kick his ass like you would never believe,” Cormier said. “Because guess what, I still shoot. I still train wrestlers every single day.”

It appears the peace between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier didn’t last very long. Will this newly escalated animosity between them turn into a fiery wrestling match soon?