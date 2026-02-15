English UFC Legend Backs Alex Pereira to Replace Tom Aspinall as the “Show Must Go On”

Tom Aspinall went through double eye surgery in London, and the procedures turned out to be a success. However, a big question mark still hangs over when the Manchester native will return. As the heavyweight champ could take considerable time to recover, the obvious question becomes what happens to the division. Well, Michael Bisping thinks Alex Pereira could be the answer.

‘The Count’ believes that while his compatriot focuses on recovering from the eye injury, ‘Poatan’ should move up a weight class and fight for the undisputed belt. The former champ thinks so because he believes the UFC cannot pause its business while Tom Aspinall sits on a medical hiatus.

Michael Bisping supports Alex Pereira’s heavyweight move as Tom Aspinall’s hiatus continues

“And I understand what Tom’s saying, okay? Because you do feel like the whole world is turning on you. And he wasn’t the person at fault. He wasn’t. But this is the world that we live in. The show must go on,” Michael Bisping said in his YouTube video. “I went through multiple eye surgeries. I wasn’t in constant communication with the UFC. They weren’t calling me, checking on me. I got a call from Dana White when he called me. I’m not talking s—t, by the way. They’ve got a business to run. They’ve got a worldwide, massive corporation to run, putting on the best fights on the planet, okay?

I understand that he’s p—ed off. He’s going through a lot right now. Just ignore all of that s—t and just come back in your next fight, dominate the next few, make tons of money, and retire. But in the meantime, let’s get back to Alex Pereira. If he isn’t fighting anytime soon, and it certainly looks like he isn’t fighting anytime soon, then this 1, 2, 3 and go for Alex Pereira, to me, is clear as day. He’s fighting for a third belt sometime soon,” he added.

Feeling frustrated, Tom Aspinall voiced his disdain for the MMA business while still reaffirming his love for the sport. Simultaneously, Josh Thomson stirred rumors that the UFC reached out to the Englishman to vacate his belt, which Uncrowned’s Petesy Carroll quickly debunked, saying no one contacted the champion’s team.

But as speculation continues to swirl, Bisping also pointed out that the heavyweight division needs to move forward. And why does he believe Alex Pereira is the man? Well, the two-time light heavyweight champion chasing triple champ glory has become one of the most ambitious storylines in MMA right now. Teasing that possibility, ‘Poatan’ posted “1 2 3 and go” on X, which Bisping interpreted as a sign that the Brazilian star could move up to face Ciryl Gane.

Now, if the UFC actually lets Pereira move up and face Gane, Tom Aspinall’s future will hinge on what the promotion decides next. Will they make the bout for the interim belt or the undisputed title? That will be a fascinating call. However, as we wait to see where the boat takes us, the heavyweight champion revealed some concerning details about his eyes.

The Brit reveals concerning details of eye injury

This month, Tom Aspinall’s eye surgery has definitely given fans the much-needed assurance that he’s taking crucial, and maybe even desperate, steps to make his comeback. But it seems the 265 lbs kingpin’s surgery brought more horror than tranquility. Recently, the Brit’s eye surgeon shed light on the jarring details of his condition, and now Aspinall himself has shared what’s really going on.

“Every time I try to change direction, it’s very disorientating,” Aspinall told Uncrowned. “The best way I can describe it is that it feels like I’m standing on a boat. I get really dizzy and it’s very difficult to focus on the area I’m attacking. It’s like I don’t know where I’m going. Right now, I’ve got a black spot in my eye and it’s there constantly,” the Englishman revealed further.

Now, for a competitive fighter like Tom Aspinall, spending days without being able to give 100% in training would be absolutely daunting, both physically and emotionally. However, as Michael Bisping has already warned, the heavyweight champ should not rush back to fight, as that could seriously affect the recovery of his eyes.

That said, as Tom Aspinall appears to need more time, what do you think should be the UFC’s next move? Let us know in the comments section below.