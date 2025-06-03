Erin Blanchfield Breaks Silence on UFC Payout as Hunter Campbell Comes Through on His Promise After Maycee Barber Fiasco

The first signs of trouble for Erin Blanchfield’s clash against Mayce Barber at UFC Vegas 107 came during the weigh-ins. ‘The Future’ was returning to action after a year-long layoff due to health issues, but when she stepped on the scale, things took a turn. At 126.5 lbs, Barber was half a pound over the allowed limit for non-title women’s flyweight fights. The result? She was fined 20% of her purse, and the bout would now be at a catchweight.

Yet, the nightmare didn’t stop there. The walkouts were seconds away. But instead of entrance music, the lights came back on, and the main event was off. Reports later emerged that Barber had suffered a medical emergency in the walk-out tunnel and was pulled from the fight. Now, Erin Blanchfield has finally broken her silence on how UFC executive Hunter Campbell made sure ‘Cold Blooded’ didn’t walk away empty-handed despite not stepping into the Octagon!

Erin Blanchfield reveals Hunter Campbell guaranteed her payout after UFC Vegas 107 ended in Chaos

During a recent appearance on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show’, Erin Blanchfield revealed just how strange and disappointing the entire situation was. When asked about it, she said she saw Maycee Barber’s apology online in the aftermath, but confessed, “I wish she would apologize, like, even at the weigh-ins. I thought she would have been a little bit more, you know, apologetic about missing weight instead of kind of doubling down. Yeah. And I know she’s apologizing now, so I’ll accept it.”

The build-up to UFC Vegas 107 had become heated between the pair. In fact, the two were supposed to clash at UFC 269 in 2021, but Barber had withdrawn at the time ahead of the fight due to reasons that still remain under wraps. And this time, it was supposed to be a clash between the no. 4 and no. 5 ranked women’s flyweight contenders, with the winner possibly making a case for a shot at the gold.

Instead, it all came crashing down moments before the walkouts. That said, it wasn’t all frustration for Erin Blanchfield. How? When asked if she had gotten her “full purse”, Blanchfield responded that thanks to UFC exec, Hunter Campbell, she didn’t walk away empty-handed. She explained, “Hunter came into the room. You know, he told me that he texted me too, that I’ll be paid everything with my show and win.”

Helwani also asked about the 20% penalty, standard procedure when a fighter misses weight. Would Blanchfield still get that, even with the bout canceled? Blanchfield confirmed, “Yes. I believe I still am getting, like, 20% of her, like, show money because she did show. I mean, she missed weight when she showed up.”

That means the payday, at least on paper, wasn’t bad. But for a fighter like Blanchfield, money is only part of the story. She continued, “You know, it’s, like, bittersweet because it’s, like, at least I was able to get paid. So it’s, like, I’ll still be able to take care of myself in that sense. But, you know, I fight because I do really love it.”

It’s not just about missed rounds or highlight reels. It’s about rhythm. Weeks of training, of sacrifice, so you can shine under the bright Octagon lights, only for all of it to vanish in front of your eyes. Still, the silver lining shines with Hunter Campbell’s move, but not before Blanchfield had gone off on an all-out verbal assault on Maycee Barber!

Blanchfield confessed she got “caught up in the moment” over controversial remarks against Maycee Barber

When the UFC Vegas 107 main event imploded at the final moment, Erin Blanchfield didn’t hold back. As news trickled in about Maycee Barber suffering a seizure backstage, Blanchfield had already called her out as “super unprofessional.” Some fans were stunned. Was it fair to blast someone fresh out of a hospital visit?

During her appearance on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show’, Blanchfield admitted that she got swept up in the chaos, and emotions were running high. She stated, “She can’t control medical issues that she’s having, so that’s not unprofessional. I meant more the weight miss on Friday and the way she approached it.”

Her real issue? Barber declined the chance to cut the extra half-pound and still showed up at weigh-ins as she further shared, “I believe she was offered more time to cut weight and didn’t, missed weight and then still was acting the way she was at the weigh-ins. So that’s more what I meant about being unprofessional…”

As mentioned above, the two were already scheduled to fight once before, and Barber had pulled out of that matchup as well. Erin Blanchfield pointed that out too, but stated, “I was caught up in the moment myself, she probably does have some issues… and she probably should’ve pulled out sooner so that I would’ve had another opponent.”

To wrap things up, Erin Blanchfield got her purse, but not her fight. With Hunter Campbell stepping in to make sure she wasn’t left empty-handed, the sting was slightly softened, but that lingering frustration? It hasn’t vanished. From missed weight to late pullouts, Blanchfield made it clear that trust in Maycee Barber has been shaken. So, the question becomes, should the UFC book this matchup again in the future? Or is this rivalry better left in the rearview? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!