Erin Blanchfield in Disbelief as UFC’s Top Brass Enters Her Locker Room to Break Maycee Barber Cancelation News

Everything was in motion. The lights dimmed, the pre-fight hype package began, and fans were moments away from seeing Erin Blanchfield face Maycee Barber in a highly anticipated flyweight bout at UFC on ESPN 68. However, instead of walkouts, there was silence at the Apex. No music. No energy. Then came the bombshell: just moments before the main event was scheduled to begin, it was canceled due to a serious medical emergency involving Barber.

‘Cold Blooded’ was dressed and ready when she saw UFC executive Hunter Campbell enter her locker room. That’s when it struck her. “I knew once I saw him that it wasn’t something good, because he was kind of being real serious,” she stated in a backstage interview with Megan Olivi. “Hunter came in saying that she was having a seizure, and she’s having medical issues, and that she’s not going to be able to fight.”

Blanchfield was left standing there, trying to make sense of everything, having gone from being prepared for a fight to being completely caught off guard. It is worth noting that all the chaos did not start in the locker room; it began the day before.

Barber weighed in half a pound over the flyweight limit and chose not to cut the excess weight, accepting a 20% purse penalty instead. Nonetheless, Blanchfield agreed to move forward. No drama, no excuses. That’s why, after all of the build-up and preparation, the fight was called off like a horrible joke no one was laughing at.

Even the broadcast team seemed lost. Brendan Fitzgerald sat cageside, asking, “Will they fight?” We don’t know,” before revealing, after a commercial break, that the fight had been called off due to a medical concern. At that time, fans only had questions—until ‘Cold Blooded’ revealed the stunning fact that Barber had supposedly had a seizure.

via Imago MMA: UFC 281 – Blanchfield vs McCann Nov 12, 2022 New York, NY, USA Erin Blanchfield red gloves and Molly McCann blue gloves during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.

When asked if she would be willing to reschedule the match, Blanchfield did not hesitate. “No,” she stated clearly, labeling the entire event “unprofessional.” It’s difficult to argue with her. From a botched weight cut to a medical issue that stopped the main event in the last minutes, this was a night that should have advanced her career.

But instead, it left her stunned, gloves on, and with nowhere to go. However, we have to cut ‘The Future’ some slack as well, since she has a history of going through some major health issues, and it is possible that the recent seizure could’ve been connected to one of those.

Maycee Barber’s history of medical issues may have played a part

As the dust settled on an emotional night, fans and commentators were forced to piece together what actually occurred. Erin Blanchfield’s displeasure was obvious, but those who had followed Maycee Barber’s story understood it might be more than just a weight loss or a last-minute medical problem.

UFC fighters Laura Sanko and Daniel Cormier alluded to something deeper: Barber’s lengthy and difficult battle with her health, which has been ongoing since early 2024. “I can’t emphasize how much she’s been battling with her health this last year,” Sanko said, referring to Barber’s 14-month absence from the Octagon. “We don’t know what happened, but clearly it was something serious enough where she’s not cleared.”

It all started after her UFC 299 victory, when ‘The Future’ was hospitalized for nine days with a serious illness that doctors couldn’t identify. Suspected pneumonia, strep throat, and a staph infection had significant consequences—she had dangerously low blood pressure and struggled to breathe after reacting to a prescribed painkiller.

Even after being released, weariness and physical problems persisted for months before tests revealed an Epstein-Barr virus infection. The toll it caused prompted her to withdraw from a headliner versus Rose Namajunas, and she was sidelined for nearly a year. That kind of wear on the body does not go away. Barber had since reported healing and was preparing for her return, but the lingering effects were still evident.

Sanko didn’t confirm a direct link between Saturday’s incident and Barber’s past issues, but the pieces do fit. Her body has gone through hell, and it could have caught up with her again at the worst possible moment. What do you think? Is it right for Blanchfield to refuse a rescheduling of the fight? Let us know in the comments.