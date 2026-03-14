Eryk Anders Tattoos Explained: Meaning Behind UFC Fighter’s Chest and Arm Inks

Eryk Anders has spent almost a decade in the UFC putting on exciting fights for the fans and is still going strong. However, while the veteran middleweight’s clashes have managed to hook the audience, his tattoos have also done a similar job. For that reason, fans have been wondering what stories ‘Ya Boi’s body art tells, and we definitely have a good occasion to explore them.

On March 14, Anders is all set to face fellow veteran Brad Tavares at the UFC Vegas 114 event, which is going down at the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas. With two experienced middleweights colliding, the audience will be expecting a solid back-and-forth clash. But before Anders enters the cage this weekend, let’s take a look at his tattoos and the stories they tell.

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What’s the meaning behind Eryk Anders’ chest and abdomen tattoo?

When it comes to the most notable part of his tattoos, Anders’ chest and abdomen ink stand out compared to his other body art. The veteran 185er has “Truly Blessed” written on his chest, which definitely symbolizes his faith in God, but it also signifies that he’s grateful for how life has turned out. Though it’s a simple tattoo, it carries a deeper meaning for Anders, but alongside the chest piece, his abdomen tattoo also grabs attention.

“But not all men seek rest and peace; some are born with the spirit of the storm in their blood.” This exact quote stretches across Anders’s side abdomen, which catches the fans’ eyes and then takes them into deep thought. What’s the meaning behind those words?

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Well, it’s actually a famous quote from an American author named Robert E. Howard, who used those words to signify that some men are adventurous and carry a certain edge within them. For the unfamiliar, the classic American author penned famous books like Conan the Barbarian, and Anders paid homage to the writer.

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Now that’s definitely a really amazing set of body art, but Eryk Anders has many more tattoos to flaunt. So, let’s check them out.

What’s the meaning behind ‘Ya Boi’s arm and other tattoos?

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Other than the chest and lower abdomen, Eryk Anders’ next best tattoos have to be on his wrists. On one wrist, the veteran middleweight has a tattoo of the popular anime character Goku from Dragon Ball Z launching his Kamehameha move. And on the other wrist, he has an interesting quote, “No debt goes unpaid in the universe,” by renowned physician and author Deepak Chopra.

Then on his shoulders and arms, Anders has many biblical artworks with angel wings, but among them, the number 05 on his bicep also stands out, which represents God’s grace. Interestingly, Anders also tattooed the numbers 4:12 – 10:42 on his neck, which specifically implies the Gospel of Matthew in the Bible. In that case, we can also figure out that ‘Ya Boi’ is an avid follower of Christianity. But he’s not alone, as fighters like Jean Silva also wear their faith in the form of tattoos.

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Well, there are many tattoos on Anders’ body, but he might be among the few UFC stars who have tattoos on their calves. The middleweight vet’s calf tattoos are really amazing pieces of art. On one calf, he has a meticulously drawn samurai, and on the other, he has a creepy-looking house surrounded by crows.

That said, as we got to know some details behind Eryk Anders’ tattoos, do you think he’ll get another one after fighting Brad Tavares at the UFC Vegas 114 event? Let us know in the comments section below.