ESPN Analyst Dustin Poirier Breaks Down Why UFC 319 Oddsmakers Betrayed “Undefeated” Dricus Du Plessis

The UFC has a problem, and his name is Khamzat Chimaev. Fourteen fights, fourteen wins, each defined by sheer dominance. He doesn’t just beat opponents; he drowns them, breaks them apart until the only question left is why they stepped into the cage at all. For four years, the sport has largely looked the other way. Contenders disappear the moment his name comes up, and those who appear confident quickly change when the contract arrives. Now, there is nowhere left to run. Chimaev has risen too far, too fast. The only thing left is the belt, and the man holding it is nothing like those who turned away.

That man is Dricus Du Plessis, the middleweight champion, who has been waiting for this moment. Chasing greatness with every fight, Du Plessis is unlike anyone the sport has seen. His style isn’t clean or pretty, sometimes it defies logic entirely, yet it works every time. What seems like chaos to others is, for him, a kind of order, a rhythm only he can hear. Now that rhythm is set to collide with the most dangerous fighter on the planet, a man with the strength of a bear and the precision of a surgeon. This is not just a title defense; it’s an experiment. When the door closes, only one truth will remain – either Khamzat Chimaev’s reign begins, or the legend of Du Plessis continues. However, come fight night, DDP enters as the underdog. Why?

Even with the belt, Du Plessis enters as the underdog

Just hours ago, retired UFC fighter Dustin Poirier joined Stephen A. Smith and Monica McNutt to reflect on his career and discuss the upcoming UFC World Middleweight Championship clash between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 on August 16 in Chicago, Illinois. Unlike Khamzat Chimaev, who will be making his first appearance of 2025, Du Plessis has been active. He submitted Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in August and defeated Sean Strickland again in a February rematch at UFC 312. So even though the 23-2 fighter is set for his third title defense, Stephen A. Smith questioned Poirier, “Why the hell is he the underdog when he is undefeated himself in the UFC? Not to mention the fact that his last four fights have been against champions. Why is he the underdog in this fight?”

Poirier responded, “That’s a question the oddsmakers must know something we don’t know. Maybe they’re banking on Chimaev to come in with the wrestling and get him down easily. We haven’t seen DDP’s takedown defense tested. His last few fights have been against strikers, so it’s a question. We don’t know the answer to until the bell rings.”

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

Khamzat Chimaev opened as nearly a two-to-one favorite over Du Plessis in the early UFC 319 betting lines. However, the gap has narrowed as questions arose over whether Chimaev’s wrestling would remain effective against a fighter like Du Plessis after the opening rounds. However, if Du Plessis successfully defends his title against the 14-0 fighter, it could instantly elevate his reputation and earn him newfound respect from both fans and critics. In the meantime, DDP has already started belittling his opponent before they even step into the octagon.

DDP fires early shots at Khamzat Chimaev before UFC 319

Just yesterday, Dricus Du Plessis took to Instagram and wrote, “There’s a reason the Lion is the king of the jungle.” The jab may have been sparked by the UFC 319 pre-fight press conference, where Du Plessis was heavily booed as the Chicago crowd erupted in cheers for ‘Borz’. Still, ‘Stillknocks’ made it clear that Khamzat Chimaev could be stepping into the lion’s territory, where he rules the middleweight jungle with an iron fist.

While the press conference didn’t feature many heated exchanges between the fighters, the tension was undeniable. As fight night draws closer, predictions continue to swirl. Oddsmakers lean toward Khamzat Chimaev as the huge favorite, but Sean Strickland’s coach, Erick Nicksick, has already outlined a specific strategy he believes the undefeated contender must follow to claim the middleweight belt.

Speaking on the Versus Us podcast, Nicksick said, “For Chimaev, it’s get out there, get after him, and get it over with in a hurry. He’s not looking to show he can go five rounds or spend any more time in there than he has to. It needs to look like the fight with Whittaker. Shoot right away, get connected, and make him deal with everything you’re giving him, trying to get him out of there.” That said, do you agree with Nicksick that Khamzat should shoot early or mix it up? And do you think Borz is truly in full health heading into the fight?