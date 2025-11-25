Ethyn Ewing Defends Malcolm Wellmaker Against ‘Fraud Check’ Remarks

Ethyn Ewing’s UFC debut didn’t look like an opportunity, it looked like a dare on less than two days’ notice. After winning a regional fight and celebrating with a triple burger and animal fries, he was suddenly on a plane to New York, wrapped in a sauna suit, racing to shed pounds before stepping on a UFC scale. By the time he hit Madison Square Garden, he had fought through missed calls, frantic medicals, and a cross-country flight. And somehow, after all of that, he walked out with a decision win over undefeated prospect Malcolm Wellmaker at UFC 322.

Wellmaker entered the fight as a rising knockout artist with multiple straight finishes. Ewing arrived as a short-notice newcomer most fans had never heard of. But on that night, the unknown out-techniqued the favorite. He shut down Wellmaker’s power. He avoided the infamous right hook. He delivered under pressure when the odds were stacked sky-high. The win should have been celebrated. Instead, a new narrative emerged online, and Ethyn Ewing wasn’t having it!

Ethyn Ewing goes off on ‘fraud check’ claims about his win over Malcolm Wellmaker at UFC 322

In an interview shared by MMAFighting on X, the host praised Ewing’s performance and suggested Wellmaker didn’t deserve to be torn down. Ewing didn’t wait to agree as he confessed, “I agree with you 100%. Um, I said that in an interview previously, is, uh, I think it’s ridiculous to say he got fraud checked. He’s a talented individual. He’s, uh, I got nothing but respect for him.”

Ewing explained that Wellmaker was “very cordial” from the beginning and deserved credit for accepting the fight in the first place. Then Ewing pointed the finger at the real culprits: the armchair critics who were targeting Wellmaker.

According to ‘The Professor Finesser’, “You know, who’s saying that? All the guys that are sitting on their couch tweeting and texting about it and commenting, you know, all these fans of the sport, they’re not martial artists. They don’t know what it is to go in and step in front of a crowd of that magnitude and to do combat.”

He pointed out that they haven’t walked into an arena the size of Madison Square Garden. They haven’t fought with four-ounce gloves, shins and elbows exposed, or carried the pressure of performing under blinding lights. To him, calling Malcom Wellmaker a fraud wasn’t just disrespectful, it diminished his own accomplishment as he further shared, “So, of course, I got nothing but respect to the guy. He’s a tremendous athlete. And I think it takes away from my performance for people to say that. I just don’t think that anybody knew who I was.”

It was a rare moment of honesty from a newcomer: celebrating his win, defending his opponent, and reminding fans that fights aren’t won or lost from couches. In a world quick to label and dismiss, Ethyn Ewing chose respect over noise, and in doing so, he made his own win shine even brighter. But what happened when he returned to his regular life once he was done setting the world on fire at UFC 322?

Ewing received a warm welcome at his regular job after his stunning UFC debut

Instead of basking in the glow of Madison Square Garden, Ewing walked into a construction site wearing steel-toed boots, not UFC fight gear. The moment he stepped through the door, his coworkers erupted. Cheers. Handshakes. Back slaps. It looked less like a workplace and more like a surprise victory parade. ‘The Professor Finesser’ had come home, and they treated him like a conquering king.

For those unaware, Ethyn Ewing isn’t just a fighter. He works as a safety professional and co-owns a consulting business, Occusafe Network, with his father in Culver City. His days are usually filled with jobsite inspections, not media interviews. And somehow, balancing both worlds has fueled him rather than drained him. The grind of construction became a daily reminder of why he pushes so hard inside the cage.

But here’s where his story gets even more compelling. Just a few years ago, Ewing started his career 0-2. Now? He’s 9-2 with nine straight wins and a 78% finish rate with seven by knockout. Those numbers don’t come from luck. They come from growth, grit, and a willingness to seize impossible moments, even when they arrive with less than two days’ notice.

So as Ewing trades work boots for fight gloves again and looks ahead to whatever comes next, the question writes itself: If this is what he can do on two days’ notice, what happens when Ethyn Ewing finally gets a full camp and a full spotlight?