Ethyn Ewing Receives Heroes Welcome as He Returns to Regular Job After UFC 322 Short-Notice Win

Fighting in the preliminary card did not stop Ethyn Ewing from making considerable noise at UFC 322. That’s because Ewing wasn’t originally slated to fight at UFC 322. That’s not shocking since he wasn’t even on their roster. But when Cody Haddon was forced to pull out due to a foot injury in his fight against Malcolm Wellmaker, the 27-year-old stepped in on just two days’ notice. And Ewing didn’t just show up; he made a statement.

Ethyn Ewing came out with a victory via unanimous decision against the terrifying young fighter Malcolm Wellmaker. However, the fighter fighting out of Anaheim Hills didn’t ride the hype train; he went straight back to his day job. The featherweight’s return to work came with cheers and high-fives, almost like a hero’s welcome, reminding us all that victory is just as sweet outside the Octagon as it is inside.

Ethyn Ewing’s double grind from cage to day job

As Ewing returned to his construction job, Ewing addressed his coworkers with a grin after they cheered and hooted for him: “All right! All eyes on me. Now back to the safety stuff.” He had earlier opened up about his relentless routine: “I work as a safety professional in LA. I leave the house at 5 am. I get back from work and go straight to boxing. Then I go straight to grappling. The days I have available, I will spar in the morning and all day.”

Beyond his MMA grind, Ewing runs a safety business with his father, Occusafe Network, based in Culver City, California. While he’s currently balancing both worlds, the UFC win and his rising momentum hint that a full-time fight career might be on the horizon, leaving the construction life behind.

This was Ewing’s 9th career win. The fight, which went the distance, showcased Ewing’s ability to maintain composure and deliver when it mattered most. With this win, the featherweight now holds an impressive 9-2 record in the UFC.

Ewing’s performance was a masterclass in heart and resilience. He displayed an incredible chin and relentless grit early in the fight, refusing to be shaken by Wellmaker’s offense.

Ethyn Ewing reflects on 48 hours that changed his career

The 48 hours leading up to UFC 322 felt like a whirlwind for Ethyn Ewing. Originally not slated to fight Malcolm Wellmaker, he stepped in on extremely short notice, dominated the bout, and later described his pre-fight scramble in the post-fight interview—a nonstop storm of preparation, travel, and adrenaline that made his victory all the more impressive.

When asked about the last 48 hours leading up to UFC 322, Ewing explained the chaos he faced: “Thursday morning, I woke up, passed my alarms, and saw about 25 missed calls on my phone saying, ‘Hey, the UFC is calling. You better get up and get ready.’ I started cutting weight before they even officially said yes.” From there, he spent the day running paperwork and medical tests while his brother drove him across LA. By late night, he was on a flight, landing just in time to make fight day at Madison Square Garden, ready to step into the Octagon on only two days’ notice.

In his post-fight interview, Ewing revealed that he’s targeting the bantamweight division for his next UFC outing. This will require a stricter weight cut, meaning a two-day notice fight won’t be feasible. On top of that, he’s expecting a baby in December, so he’s planning his next fight for January or February.

With the biggest win of his career now behind him, Ewing looks set to balance family life and a rising UFC trajectory, proving that his grind doesn’t stop inside the Octagon.