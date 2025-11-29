Even Dana White on IV Can’t Stop Fans From Calling Out Injustice Over Arman Tsarukyan Title Snub

“These guys remind me of career politicians… And then they’re running again, telling you all the great things that they’re going to do that they haven’t done the last 25, 30 years.” That’s what Dana White said recently about boxing promoters. Now, as he prepares to enter the world of boxing with his Zuffa Boxing promotion, White claims he wants to revolutionize the sport by ensuring the best fight the best. But back home in the UFC, his actions seem to contradict his words—especially after what happened to Arman Tsarukyan.

The Armenian became the No. 1 lightweight after defeating Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar, making him the natural choice for a title shot against Ilia Topuria. Yet in a surprising twist, the UFC announced Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett would compete for an interim belt instead, with the winner facing Topuria whenever the champion returns from his newly announced hiatus. Amid the controversy, Dana White appeared on a recent episode of Rip It Friday with an IV attached to his arm.

Why is the UFC boss hooked to an IV?

Earlier today, Jed I. Goodman shared the latest iteration of Rip It Friday, a promotional video led by Dana White and Topps that revolves around opening trading card packs, often with a prize or giveaway component for anyone who shares the post to their stories and tags the participants. However, this week’s video sparked extra curiosity. “Hooked up to an IV on Rip it Friday,” Goodman wrote in the caption of the post.

In the video, White is seen sitting with an IV attached to his arm as he and Topps representative Mercy open packs. Last year, UFC signed a multi-year, exclusive trading card deal with Topps, owned by Fanatics Collectibles. The partnership marks Topps’ return to the sport after its previous run with UFC from 2009 to 2020. But the obvious question remained: Is White ill? And why does he need an IV? There’s no indication that he’s sick, at least nothing publicly available.

What is known, however, is that White regularly uses IV therapy as part of his wellness routine, which includes vitamin drips, glutathione, amino acids, cold plunges, red light therapy, and oxygen therapy. Despite that, it’s unclear why he chose to undergo the treatment while filming the video. Regardless of the reason, fans largely overlooked the IV itself, instead voicing frustration over the injustice toward Arman Tsarukyan after he was snubbed for a lightweight title fight.

UFC CEO gets mocked for ‘Dana White privilege’?

With Tsarukyan sidelined for a title shot, one user lashed out at the UFC boss. “F—k you, Dana. Stop f—kin Arman over and give him a title shot,” the user commented. Perhaps the UFC has lost trust in the Armenian after he pulled out of the fight against Islam Makhachev earlier this year due to a back injury.

The next user decided to mock Dana White for favoring some fighters while overlooking others. “Does the pack have a silver undeserving award? How about a bronze Dana White privilege card?” the user asked. The so-called ‘Dana White Privilege’ for Paddy Pimblett is rooted in the belief that the fight would do better numbers thanks to Pimblett’s popularity.

Someone else demanded that White do the right thing and reverse the decision. “GIVE ARMAN A TITLE SHOT. HE IS THE ONLY ONE THAT DESERVES IT,” the user commented. The UFC rarely caves to general fan complaints about a specific matchup. So, Tsarukyan might have to wait and fight whoever remains after a title fight happens.

Meanwhile, this user was confused. “Why is he hooked up to an IV?” the user asked. Dana White used IV drips, specifically a vitamin drip and two NAD drips, as a recommended COVID-19 treatment after testing positive in late 2021.

Meanwhile, this user saw White’s IV therapy as mere shenanigans. “Rich people are f—king weird,” the user commented. If it can help him stay healthier, why not? Still, using it during a promotional video is unusual.

That being said, it appears the injustice towards Arman Tsarukyan appears to be overwhelming every other aspect of the promotion. How do you feel about the whole thing?