“Even the Nettles Were Begging Him to Stop”: Jiri Prochazka Reminded About His Past Nightmare as Absurd Ritual Sparks Fan Backlash

Jiri Prochazka, other than being recognized as one of the most entertaining fighters in UFC’s light heavyweight division, is also known for his highly unconventional training methods. However, the Czech fighter’s latest training method might be even more bizarre than anyone could have imagined. Taking to social media, the former light heavyweight champion uploaded a video of himself using stinging nettle plants in what he described as a cleansing ritual.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A ceremonial strengthening with nettles to mark the end of spring and the beginning of summer,” Prochazka wrote in the caption of the Instagram clip. “All night, body tingling, but the next day, one feels cleansed and reborn.”

In the clip, the 33-year-old can be seen on a dirt path wearing only a T-shirt and shorts. At first, he briefly surveys the area before jumping straight into the bushes where scores of nettle herbs can be seen. Jiri Prochazka then plunges into them, saying, “Come to me, my girls,” in his native Czech. The former champ then proceeds to remove his shirt and rub himself upon the nettle plants. He even pulls out a few of them and pats them all over his torso, back, and legs, saying “Good” in his native tongue. He then walks away, seemingly resisting an intense urge to scratch himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who may not know, nettles are herbs famous for the fine needle-like hairs on their leaves and stems that inject a mix of histamine and formic acid into the skin, making the person sting and itch uncontrollably. And this is what Prochazka voluntarily subjected himself to.

For most, ‘BJP’s latest training method could seem outright horrifying, as stinging nettles can inflame the skin and leave blotches and red spots on it. But for Jiri Prochazka, this isn’t even the first time he has done something like this.

The former light heavyweight champion has previously deliberately stung himself with nettles last year, prompting former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping to label him “crazy” on X. That said, the Czech fighter has a long history of embracing these unorthodox training methods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, Prochazka has uploaded several videos and photos of himself trekking through mountains, diving into frozen lakes, and screaming wildly in the middle of nature. However, the most notable example might be the 33-year-old locking himself inside a dark room for three days without food in an attempt to conquer the “demons” in his mind. Naturally, that raises the question: Why does Prochazka subject himself to such bizarre rituals?

ADVERTISEMENT

“I like the challenges,” Prochazka said on the Dan LeBatard Show before his UFC 327 fight against Carlos Ulberg. “It’s terrifying, but it’s about calm the mind in every aspect of your life. These challenges gave me the opportunity to control myself as much as I can. So, that’s why I do these things. And this challenge, last year, swimming under the ice, was like when you’re trying something for the first time in your life.”

This time, while his absurd nettle ritual amused some, others couldn’t resist calling him out by bringing up his knockout loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327.

Fans remind Jiri Prochazka of his recent loss after bizarre ritual goes viral

One fan chimed in and wrote, “All this for a one-legged man to knock him out.” After that, another user commented, “Jiri out here doing forest rituals so he can feel reborn, meanwhile his chin got reborn as a speed bump for left hooks.” A different fan also took aim at Prochazka, writing, “Even the nettles were begging him to stop.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At UFC 327, Jiri Prochazka challenged Carlos Ulberg for the vacant 205-pound title in a fight that ended in dramatic fashion. Even though the Kiwi injured his ACL during the showdown in Miami, the Czech MMA star couldn’t capitalize on it. Instead, Ulberg caught Prochazka with a perfectly timed left hook to become the new light heavyweight champion.

Following the bout, ‘BJP’ said that he felt “mercy” for Ulberg after seeing him limp. Yet fans quickly reminded him that he still failed to finish an injured opponent. As such, another fan mocked Prochazka once again by implying that all of his bizarre training methods couldn’t save him from a simple left hook. The fan wrote, “Anything but practicing defending left hooks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the backlash, some fans also reacted in sheer disbelief that Prochazka would deliberately throw himself into a bush of stinging nettles, a training method vastly different from what most fighters follow.

One fan wrote, “Fighters do ice baths. Jiri voluntarily covers himself in plant fire. bro isn’t preparing for a fight, he’s becoming one.” Another user added, “Brooo. if anyone ever got stung by that before knows, just getting one sting is enough for at least 2 hours of constant tingling and pain.”

Following those reactions, another fan pointed out that stinging nettles do have medicinal benefits, suggesting Prochazka might not be doing this completely at random: “In my home region (Lower Franconia), this is a traditional remedy for rheumatism.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the Journal of Rheumatology does mention that stinging nettles may provide some protection against rheumatism. However, the research primarily discusses preparations made from the plant rather than repeatedly stinging the skin with fresh nettles.

That said, Jiri Prochazka has once again managed to leave fans scratching their heads over his unusual training methods. And before he steps back into the Octagon, don’t be surprised if he comes up with yet another ritual that nobody saw coming.