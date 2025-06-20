Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing After Israel Adesanya’s Girlfriend’s Case Backfired

“He is not your bank.” Israel Adesanya showed up at UFC 290 wearing a black T-shirt. ‘The Last Bender’s attire drew attention from fans, mainly pondering the meaning behind it. But it didn’t take much time to put two and two together and figure it out—that the former two-division champion was directly sending a message to his ex-girlfriend for suing him.

For the unversed, Adesanya dated a girl named Charlotte Powdrell back in 2019. The UFC superstar was at the height of his career at the time. The Nigerian native mostly kept the romantic side of his life under wraps. But the duo appeared together and were clicked in pictures after ‘Izzy’ won the middleweight championship at UFC 243. However, things turned sour after that.

Adesanya revealed in May 2023 that Powdrell demanded half of his estimated fortune—around $7.5 million—as compensation. Claiming, she contributed to making him the champion he is. This, despite the two not having any kids together. It also turned out that Adesanya’s entire wealth is under his mother’s name, meaning he technically has no net worth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fast forward to 2025, Adesanya’s case took a dramatic turn. Popular Instagram account Knockout claimed that the former middleweight kingpin had won the court case. Powdrell was reportedly ordered to pay $500,000, half of her net worth, which is believed to cover the legal fees from Adesanya’s side.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KNOCKOUT (@knockout) Expand Post

So far, neither Israel Adesanya nor his ex-girlfriend has come out and spoken publicly about the issue. However, fans have already started taking shots at Charlotte Powdrell for losing the legal battle and now being legally obligated to pay a hefty amount. So, let’s check out what the internet has been saying.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans react to Israel Adesanya’s ex-girlfriend losing legal battle

A fan quickly wrote, “Finally, a win for Israel Adesanya after 3 straight losses,” referencing his slump since knocking out Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in 2023. Another added, “She fell into the Nigerian prince scam,” comparing Powdrell’s situation to the notorious phishing scheme where scammers promise money in exchange for help. The fan suggested that Adesanya turned the tables on her in a similar fashion.

Another user wrote, “If she won others would have been motivated to do the same,” implying that Powdrell’s actions could have set a dangerous precedent for others with similar intentions. That was followed by, “The fact she thought she was owed any of his earnings while being his gf is ridiculous,” reacting to the fact that she demanded such a large sum despite never being married to Adesanya.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Out of many reactions, one fan asked a valid question, “Does she even have that much money to pay that?” As far as we know, Powdrell is a former nurse and a real estate businesswoman, so she might or might not have the funds to pay Adesanya back. The honest answer for now is: we don’t know. Meanwhile, an optimistic fan wrote, “I’m not surprised if Adesanya starts winning fights again after his court drama is over. Nothing holds you down like a bad person for a partner.”

It might very well happen that Adesanya finds newfound motivation from this legal win. But there’s still a bit of a shadow over how much the former middleweight champ actually internalized or cared about it. That being said, what do you think about Adesanya winning the case? Comment down below.