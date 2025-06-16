Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing as Alex Pereira Spends Father’s Day Helping Son Fulfill His UFC Dream

Father’s Day is traditionally celebrated with breakfast in bed, lazy mornings, or even a break from the daily grind. But not when you’re living with Alex Pereira. For ‘Poatan,’ the former UFC champion known for his knockout power and stoicism, the best way to celebrate the event was to head to the gym. Not for himself, but for his son.

In a short video posted to Instagram, Pereira is seen training alongside young Allesandro, captioning it simply: “Father’s Day Training.” That simple line may read like just another post. But it’s not. It reflects something deeper: a father supporting his son’s dream and a kid who is serious about fighting in the UFC.

Allesandro Vidal Silva has made it clear that he wants to be a champion, and he has already set UFC 400 as the platform for his debut. While most youngsters his age are still deciding what they want to be when they grow up, Allesandro’s vision is set.

That clarity, along with his father’s legacy, makes the path both fascinating and challenging. And it is worth noting that this is not a new territory in MMA. Fighters like Frank Mir and Antonio McKee have paved similar paths, witnessing their children enter the same harsh world they once ruled.

But it’s unusual to see a child this young already preparing with the mindset of a competitor. Alex Pereira has been meticulous in this approach, and the discipline is really rubbing off. Allesandro and, more significantly, his father, continue to turn up on holidays such as Christmas and Father’s Day.

Of course, carrying the Pereira name implies living in the shadow of greatness. ‘Poatan’ is more than just a former champion; he’s an icon, having dominated two weight classes with devastating precision. That legacy has its own set of pressures.

But if the footage of Allesandro hitting pads, honing methods, and moving with purpose is any indication, the kid isn’t running away. In fact, he already has the internet talking all about him and his training session.

MMA community share their thoughts on Alex Pereira and his son’s sparring session

The comment sections quickly filled up as fans spotted Alex Pereira training with his son. For a fighter as dangerous as ‘Poatan,’ even light sparring carries weight. As a result, some fans joked about how dangerous it could go if ‘Poatan’ were even slightly competitive.

“One glove tap a lil hard and lil bro will be in another universe,” a fan joked. Another user commented, “He’s lucky that’s his dad lol,” evidently pleased by the restraint. But probably the funniest response was the simplest: “One accidental instinctive check hook and it’s lights out.”

Among the jokes, others focused on the boy himself. Alessandro’s composure, fluidity, and acute instincts were not overlooked. “He’s catching his dad moves 👏👏,” remarked one fan, while another pointed out, “He has good neck movement,” something only a fight-obsessed eye would notice.

However, not everyone was completely smitten, as one fan suggested how to maximize the boy’s potential: “Send him to Dagestan for 2-3 years and forget.” That wasn’t sarcasm; it was genuine advice disguised as humor, alluding to the type of elite training that could transform Alessandro into a monster on the mat.

Of course, what garnered the most attention was how identical the two appeared in motion. “Like fighting a mirror,” one fan exclaimed, stunned by the visual. Others agreed: “It’s amazing the similarity in Poatan and his sons’ fighting style; it’s like he’s fighting his own clone.” There was even amazement at the child’s size: “Almost as big as his father.”

Clearly, this was more than just a sweet Father’s Day post. It felt like a glimpse into a future contender’s backstory, and the MMA community is already taking notes. What do you think? Will Pereira Jr. make it big in the UFC? Let us know in the comments.