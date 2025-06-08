Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing on Joe Rogan’s 2M Comeback With Protect Our Parks

The Joe Rogan Experience is a breeding ground for unfiltered takes, and that’s largely thanks to Joe Rogan’s magnetic conversational skills. His knack for spinning compelling stories keeps listeners hooked and drives the dialogue forward. No wonder the ‘Podcast King’ consistently dominates the global charts. Case in point? His latest episode, “Protect Our Parks,” soared to the top just like the others.

Although The Joe Rogan Experience holds an indomitable presence as the world’s most-listened-to podcast, its start to the year wasn’t exactly smooth. In January, Rogan briefly dropped to second place on the Spotify charts as The Shawn Ryan Show surged in popularity. By February, JRE had slipped even further, landing in third. Taking the top two spots were Fall of Civilizations at number two, and The MeidasTouch Podcast leading the chart at number one.

Just a few days ago, popular journalist John I. Goodman shared the latest Spotify charts on X, where Rogan’s podcast once again topped the list. Interestingly, Grammy-nominated actress Amy Poehler, who launched her podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler back in March 2025, secured the second spot on the charts.

However, this time, the podcast came back with a bang. The Joe Rogan Experience #2333 – Protect Our Parks 15, featuring fellow comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir, has already racked up a staggering 2 million views since its release on June 5. The segment, which originally began as a joke when Ari Shaffir wanted to “save a park,” is once again packed with wild discussions and unfiltered takes.

Joe Rogan during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Of course, fans flocked in to hear what kind of hot takes Joe Rogan and the gang would drop this time. As expected, netizens shared a flurry of mixed reactions, with the podcast jumping across a wide range of topics while still keeping that signature laid-back atmosphere. But one thing everyone seemed to be waiting for? The crew’s take on the recent Donald Trump vs. Elon Musk feud over the recently passed tax bill.

Fans share their unhinged reactions to Joe Rogan’s ‘Protect Our Parks’ episode

One fan started by pointing out, “Damn, too bad this episode couldn’t have happened today or tomorrow after the Elon crash-out with Trump. That conversation would have been interesting, fresh off the presses.” Rogan, who is really close to both Trump and Musk, has already reacted to this spat on his podcast episode with FBI director Kash Patel. But yes, this episode would’ve brought more raw takes.

The demand and expectations continued, as another fan commented, “I wish this was recorded post-Trump/Elon. Need to see if they mention it.” However, not everyone was on board. One user lashed out, writing, “He shouldn’t be allowed to call it Protect Our Parks anymore when he actively supported Trump,” referring to Rogan’s past invitation to Donald Trump on the podcast before the presidential election. The user seemed to assume that the episode would ultimately lean toward Rogan defending Trump.

Another user, more focused on the dynamic between the podcast regulars, wrote, “This was one of the more subdued Protect Our Parks episodes.” It highlighted how wild and unfiltered the Protect Our Parks series can get with hot topics, though this fan felt it was a bit mellow this time. On the other hand, another viewer had a great time, writing, “Who else only comes back for these episodes?” But not without throwing a jab at Rogan, saying, “I want to watch, but how unbearable is Joe this time?” Clearly, some fans had a mix of experiences tuning into this latest episode.

That being said, The Joe Rogan Experience will always be a place where comedy, wild takes, and everything in between can happen. So, have you listened to the episode yet? Drop your thoughts below about the comedians reuniting once again.