Everything About UFC Star Sean O’Malley’s Daughter, Does ‘Suga’ Have Any Other Kids With Partner Danya Gonzalez?

UFC Bantamweight, Sean O’Malley, might have stepped into this field due to his passion for the sport. But today he has more reasons to continue in the UFC apart from passion. Achieving the UFC Bantamweight championship is definitely one of them. But apart from that, O’Malley is committed to providing a better future for his family. It should not come as a surprise if this stays at the back of his mind each time he sets foot inside the octagon.

Looking at O’Malley’s private nature regarding his personal life, it’s quite apparent that a large chunk of fans won’t have much idea of it. But, reports say O’Malley’s current family consists of his wife, Danya Gonzalez, and his little daughter Elena O’Malley.

Everything about Elena O’Malley, Sean O’Malley’s daughter

As already mentioned, the name of ‘Sugar’s’ daughter is Elena O’Malley. Reportedly, she was born in the year 2020 but O’Malley revealed the news of her birth while he was about to face Tiago Almeida at UFC 260 in 2021. The 28-year-old talked about his daughter in an interview with the noted YouTube sports interviewer, Helen Yee.

Amidst several other discussions, O’Malley also talked about the birth of his daughter, stating, “I’ve known I have wanted kids since I was a little dude. I remember being 12 years old, 13 years old, breaking up with this girl because she didn’t want kids, so I’ve wanted kids for a long time”.

Hence, it won’t be wrong to say that O’Malley was overjoyed by the arrival of his daughter. He had been in a relationship with his wife, Danya Gonzalez, for four years prior to the birth of their first child in 2020.

Does Sean O’Malley have any other kids?

As far as the information available in the public domain goes, there are no reports of ‘Sugar’ having any other child. However, in his interview with Helen Yee, O’Malley also stated that he wasn’t prepared for Elena at the time she arrived to him.

‘Sugar’ said, “She was an accident, but it’s been everything like I’ve thought it would be. So it’s been good”. He had also got a tattoo of his daughter’s footsteps on the left side of his torso, although he decided to cover it up later with a snake.

Currently, O’Malley is gearing up for his UFC 292 Bantamweight title bout against Aljamain Sterling. Well, it’s quite apparent that his fans will hope for him to have a successful family life as well, apart from showcasing his prowess inside the Octagon.

