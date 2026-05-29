“Evil” Ilia Topuria and Mother Slammed by Ex-Wife Giorgina Uzcategui Following Divorce Settlement

After months of legal dispute, Ilia Topuria and his ex-wife Giorgina Uzcategui Badell reached a behind-closed-doors settlement in February this year, dismissing the legal case and allegations of domestic abuse she had filed against him. Though the settlement closed one chapter in their lives, the drama between the separated couple still lingers on. Following the closure of their divorce proceedings, Giorgina has now taken fresh shots at Topuria and his mother.

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In an Instagram Q&A session, a fan asked Giorgina how she dealt with someone like Topuria speaking about her negatively. In response, the internet influencer and businesswoman admitted that the experience felt like a horror movie to her.

“At first it felt like a horror movie,” Topuria’s ex-wife wrote. “Pure betrayal. But little by little, God was lifting the veil from my eyes and showing me his mercy through removing me from evil.”

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Though Giorgina Uzcategui did not reveal what betrayal she was referring to, during their divorce proceedings, there were rumors of Topuria’s alleged infidelity that raised several questions. The UFC lightweight champion was linked to a woman named Keta Rostomashvili in late 2025 through multiple images on social media. However, the nature of their relationship remains unconfirmed. For that reason, most of the adultery claims surrounding Topuria remain largely speculative.

The Georgian-Spaniard’s ex-wife also formally filed a domestic and gender abuse case against him, which further fueled suspicions that more had happened behind the scenes than just adultery. However, Topuria continued to deny the allegations, labeling them false. Following their settlement, where the 29-year-old MMA fighter was allowed to retain ownership of their mansion and gym in Madrid, during an interview, Topuria revealed that the biggest lesson he retained from the fallout was his mother’s warning to him about his ex-wife.

Recalling the statement, another fan later asked Giorgina about Topuria’s mother’s remarks about her, which prompted her to fire back at the duo.

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“I think that’s an enough confession to who they are,” she added. “The best revenge is be out and don’t become like them.”

Giorgina Uzcategui continues to go after Ilia Topuria today during a Q&A with her followers and calls him “evil” 😬🗣️ How did you deal with someone who is a part of your life talking about you in that way?At first felt like a horror movie. Pure betrayal but Little by little,… pic.twitter.com/qQYs0K77NZ— ACD MMA (@acdmma_) May 28, 2026

While she is now out of their marriage and the court allowed her the custody of their daughter with Ilia Topuria maintaining regular visitation, she was disallowed from leaving Spain.

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Now, with Giorgina taking digs at her ex-husband and in-laws, she hasn’t stopped there. Just yesterday, the influencer also took shots at UFC commentator Joe Rogan for allegedly fueling online hate against her during their divorce.

Ilia Topuria’s ex-wife goes off on Joe Rogan after the podcaster labeled her a “monster”

During a Joe Rogan Experience episode with Derek Munro from More Plates More Dates, Rogan spoke about Ilia Topuria’s infamous divorce. The 58-year-old reacted to a viral photo allegedly showing Topuria’s ex-wife in a car with a renowned rapper. The UFC commentator appeared livid that Giorgina had seemingly moved on from her world-champion husband so quickly and labeled her a monster.

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“She’s taking photos with rappers and stuff,” Rogan said. “They try to steal your soul. This is the mother of your children, and this lady is a monster.”

However, after Rogan’s reaction went viral, it was later revealed that the picture was reportedly AI-generated, while the original image actually showed Giorgina sitting in a car with her brother. Though the mystery behind the picture was eventually cleared up, Topuria’s ex-wife reportedly faced massive online backlash afterward. As a result, she filed a police complaint against Rogan in Spain at the end of last year.

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Yesterday, when another fan asked Giorgina whether she was still facing online threats as a result, she confirmed that she was.

“To experience how a group of people wanted to change the narrative, even using a picture of my brother, and trying to portray an image of me that does not exist. This has caused a lot of harassment, hate, and even people threatening to kill me and my daughter,” she replied.

As Ilia Topuria’s ex-wife continues calling out the people she believes negatively affected her life, the lightweight champion has seemingly moved on and is now set to face Justin Gaethje on the UFC White House card on June 14. The interesting part, however, remains whether Giorgina will once again knock on the legal door or finally leave the controversy behind her.