Ex-Bellator Champ Teases UFC Announcement

The UFC is making major moves once again. This time, the promotion appears poised to bring another top-tier Bellator star into its roster. After snapping up names like Michael Chandler, Patchy Mix, and Aaron Pico, the world’s biggest MMA promotion may soon add a former Bellator champion to its ranks. So, who’s the mystery man?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s none other than Ukraine’s Yaroslav Amosov, boasting an impressive professional record of 28-1. Last Friday, MMA Junkie reported that the UFC and Amosov had reached an agreement and were closing in on a finalized contract. Now, it seems the deal may already be done, as Amosov himself has teased a big announcement—suggesting the ink is finally on the paper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yaroslav Amosov has had a long journey to the UFC

Recently, the 32-year-old, a training partner of former two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, took to X to share a picture of himself with the caption, “Official @UFC announcement coming soon!” Although details surrounding his debut remain unclear, sources suggest the Ukrainian standout is expected to compete in the UFC before the end of the year.

After capturing a title under Tech-Krep FC in June 2016, Amosov first made waves with his impressive 8-0 run in Bellator. There, he claimed the welterweight strap by defeating Douglas Lima in 2021 and then successfully defended it once against Logan Storley in February 2023. The same year, he suffered his only career loss in a third-round knockout to Jason Jackson, which also cost him the title.

ADVERTISEMENT

That bout marked his final appearance in Bellator, as the promotion was bought out by PFL, leaving him without a clear matchup. Earlier this year, in March, he accepted a short-notice CFFC fight against former UFC veteran Curtis Millender, whom he dispatched via a first-round submission victory. Now, the UFC has come knocking on his door.

Interestingly, it’s not just the MMA world that’s excited about the Ukrainian’s entry into UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Oleksandr Usyk endorses Amosov

Oleksandr Usyk has thrown his full support behind Yaroslav Amosov as the former Bellator champion prepares for his UFC run. The Ukrainian superstar has been vocal about Amosov’s potential, even using his platform to push for the UFC to sign him. In a video posted to Instagram, Usyk said, “This is future world champion, UFC. Dana, please send the contract, bro. I’m serious.” He doubled down in the caption, writing, “Sparring with the future of the UFC. Good work, champ.”

Their bond goes beyond training. Earlier in July, while Usyk was in Spain preparing for his rematch with Daniel Dubois, Amosov traveled to his camp to support him—a gesture that highlighted the respect between the two champions. Usyk’s endorsement hasn’t just sparked excitement among fans—it has also played a role in boosting Amosov’s visibility as he enters the UFC anti-doping pool and moves toward his promotional debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a backstory like that and skills to show, Yaroslav Amosov is set to make a grand debut in the UFC. But only time will tell when that may happen. Are you excited to see the Ukrainian fight?