Ex-BMF Champ Ready to ‘Bet the House’ on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland

Last month, Sean Strickland silenced his critics by knocking out grappling specialist Anthony Hernandez at UFC Houston in a commanding performance last month. After Strickland overcame the odds, he immediately set his sights on middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. Although the UFC has not officially booked the fight yet, fans have already generated tremendous hype. Oddsmakers currently favor Chimaev, but an ex-BMF champion predicts the opposite outcome.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Right now, Khamzat Chimaev has earned the reputation of the “boogeyman” of the middleweight division and even nearby divisions such as light heavyweight and heavyweight. With that in mind, his suffocating and relentless wrestling style creates a nightmare matchup for many opponents. ‘Borz’ has defeated several elite fighters, including Kamaru Usman. However, Masvidal does not believe Chimaev can replicate that success against Sean Strickland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-BMF champ goes against odds in Sean Strickland vs. Khamzat Chimaev

“I don’t think Khamzat is all that good,” said Jorge Masvidal on deathrow podcast,” I don’t think Khamzat is all that good. Look at the Usman fight – Usman was 170 lbs, took the fight on 11 days’ notice, and I thought Chimaev lost that fight. I don’t think Khamzat beats Strickland. I’m putting all my money on Strickland for that one. I’m dumping the house on Strickland.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his boogeyman persona and undefeated resume, Khamzat Chimaev struggled in his recent fights. In particular, Usman tested him thoroughly in their three-round battle at UFC 294, even though Chimaev started strong in the opening round and came close to submitting him.

As the fight went on, Usman’s experience showed, and he forced Chimaev into a tougher battle. Even though the Russian champ won, many observers still consider it the most difficult test of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Sean Strickland focuses primarily on striking and boxing inside the octagon. Yet, he has proven difficult for grapplers and wrestlers to control on the ground, as demonstrated against opponents like Brendan Allen and Abus Magomedov. He maintains a takedown defense rate of around 76 percent, which keeps him competitive against wrestling-heavy fighters.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Tarzan’ previously overcame betting odds when he faced Israel Adesanya in a middleweight title bout back in 2023 at UFC 293. That said, Strickland doesn’t shy away from wrestling exchanges. His aggressive style often drives him to keep the fight standing and rely on his boxing skills.

Because of that mindset, Jorge Masvidal feels confident enough to bet on ‘Tarzan’ in the matchup. If the fight eventually takes place, a clash between Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev could become one of the most intriguing matchups of the year. The UFC has not announced the fight yet, but rumors suggest the promotion could place it at UFC 328 in Australia, which currently has no confirmed main event.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, nothing is finalized. That said, the potential fight is already generating major buzz, especially after the two fighters spent months trading social media barbs. As a result, their rivalry continues to intensify and has also attracted Sean Strickland’s former rival, whom he has faced twice.

‘Tarzan’ gains backing from former rival ahead of Chimaev clash

ADVERTISEMENT

Many see a fight with Sean Strickland as a done deal, given their rivalry and the UFC’s ability to sell it. At the same time, French-Dagestani star Nassourdine Imavov also fits the bill as a potential opponent. However, Imavov has already removed himself from the matchup, as it could escalate tensions between neighboring Russian regions, Chechnya and Dagestan. Because of this, ‘Borz’ vs. Strickland remains the obvious choice.

Sean Strickland’s latest comments also suggest that Khamzat Chimaev wants to face him next to “teach him a lesson,” despite the two previously being teammates. Now, it’s just bad blood, and Dricus Du Plessis, who has faced both the middleweights, sides with ‘Tarzan’, reminding everyone how difficult he is to hold down.

“I do think the Strickland fight does make sense,” said Dricus Du Plessis to Ariel Helwani. “I do think Strickland would do great against Khamzat. Just his style, I think he would… Strickland is stronger than people think on a physical level, and his technique to get back to his feet is very good.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strickland has this unique ability to make people fight his fights, and if you haven’t been in there with him, it’s really hard to figure him out in a short period of time.”

What do you make of the sudden shift in predictions favoring Sean Strickland? Is it just hype following his win at UFC Houston, or do you think he could genuinely beat Khamzat Chimaev? Share your thoughts below.