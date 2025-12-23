Ex-Champ Annoyed by UFC’s Push for Paddy Pimblett-Ilia Topuria Fight With ‘Meaningless’ Interim Title

The UFC lightweight division doesn’t lack contenders. What it lacks right now is agreement. Agreement on what a title means, who should hold it, and why the definite answer is Arman Tsarukyan. However, this is not something Dana White and the UFC agree with, as we all know that he has been left out of the interim title scene, despite massive support for the Armenian.

That disconnect has clearly rubbed Luke Rockhold the wrong way. While fans debate rankings and matchups, the former champion is asking a more fundamental question: whether the interim championship is worth anything at all. And in his opinion, the way Paddy Pimblett has been positioned around it makes the situation even more difficult to take seriously.

Luke Rockhold isn’t buying the Paddy Pimblett push

Luke Rockhold didn’t hide his frustration when addressing the situation. Speaking on Submission Radio, the former UFC middleweight champion questioned both the legitimacy of the interim title and the reason behind pushing Paddy Pimblett for it. “I think they’re trying to do anything they can to put little Paddy in a title situation,” Rockhold stated, claiming that the UFC wants ‘The Baddy’ to face Ilia Topuria as soon as possible.

‘The Gorilla Killer’ denied the notion that an interim title carries significant weight, claiming that fighters who understand championship legacy do not regard it as an accomplishment. Rockhold used Justin Gaethje as an example to demonstrate how veterans can tell the difference between a placeholder and the real thing.

“He knows it… None of that s— really means much to him because he wants to be a real champion,” he stated. That is where Rockhold sees a disconnect with ‘The Baddy.’ The former champion took issue with the number 5-ranked fighter already acting like a crowned king, presenting the interim match as something meaningful.

“Like, this fight, it’s like, that belt means something. Come on,” Rockhold added, clearly unimpressed by the framing. The frustration grows when you consider who is left out. Arman Tsarukyan, despite being ranked at the very top, continues to grind through grappling, wrestling, and external competitions while others pass him.

Luke Rockhold didn’t mince words, either, calling Tsarukyan “a beast” and citing his recent dominance on the mats as proof that he’s a serious threat to anyone in the division. For the UFC legend, the bigger picture is clear. The UFC is seeking energy, markets, and buzz, particularly in the United Kingdom, and Pimblett fits that bill perfectly. He said, “They’re doing anything they can to get Paddy the best matchup he can to be a champion and bring that love back to the UK.”

However, when belts seem more like props than prizes, believability suffers. Whether fans agree or disagree, Rockhold’s displeasure stems from familiarity. He’s seen what legitimate title runs look like, and he believes this one is rushed. In a division this stacked, shortcuts don’t just raise eyebrows—they show the cracks underneath. But if you ask, Paddy Pimblett and the champion, Arman Tsarukyan, deserved the snub.

Pimblett and Ilia Topuria find common ground

It seems like the frustration Luke Rockhold expressed is not shared by everyone. On the other side of the debate, the fighters who profit from the scenario see no injustice at all. In an unexpected turn of events, lifelong enemies Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria have reached a rare understanding, pinning full blame on Arman Tsarukyan.

‘El Matador’ was not dismissive of Tsarukyan’s abilities, but he questioned his reliability. In his opinion, opportunities were presented and wasted by the Armenian. “Arman is a good fighter. He had his chances, but he refused to compete,” Topuria said, dismissing injury talk and framing it as a question of mindset.

Fighters deal with pain, he argued, yet they still turn up. His message ended sharply, leaving no room for interpretation about where ‘Ahalkalakets’ now stands in his eyes. Paddy Pimblett spoke in a similar tone. ‘The Baddy’ dismissed Tsarukyan’s ranking as irrelevant without discipline and accountability.

He went as far as labeling him a “spoiled little brat” and claiming that the situation was his own fault. ‘The Baddy’ also stated that ‘Ahalkalakets’ was “lucky” to still be on the roster. For Pimblett and Ilia Topuria, the interim title discussion isn’t about ignoring merit; it’s about consequences catching up.