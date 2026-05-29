Ex-MMA Fighter Gets Final Court Verdict After Fatal Bar Brawl With US Airman

One split-second decision dragged a former MMA fighter into the center of a high-profile m–der trial. Now, the verdict is finally in. On Wednesday, the jury deliberated for just over an hour before reaching a verdict in the 2023 case surrounding the death of Tyndall Air Force Base Airman 1st Class Dayvon Larry, where the main accused was a 26-year-old former MMA fighter, Ross Allen Johnson.

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Johnson was acquitted by the Bay County jury of manslaughter and aggravated battery charges in connection to the death of Tyndall Air Force Base airman Davyon Larry. David Wheeler, who acted as Johnson’s attorney in the Florida court, told Military[dot]com that Larry’s death was “a tragic accident,” and that Johnson’s grief over the tragic incident “was genuine.”

“The defense is relieved that the jury, which included two service members, one of whom serves in the same USAF security forces as the deceased, agreed that the state failed to prove Mr. Johnson was not entitled to defend his friend,” Wheeler added.

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The incident took place three years ago in in April 2023 during an altercation at Coyote Ugly Saloon in Panama City Beach, Florida. Although the conflict began inside, things escalated outside after the bar asked them to leave its premises. Prosecutors in the case argued that once outside, Johnson struck Larry behind the ear as the latter ran across the parking lot toward the fight.

Medical examiners were brought in to testify, and they confirmed that Larry had died due to blunt force trauma to the head. They had classified the manner of death as homicide. The former MMA fighter himself decided to testify in the case and claimed he believed that he was protecting a friend of his named Chester when he struck Larry.

However, he denied punching Larry behind the head and claimed he pushed the airman. During the hearing, prosecutors also questioned Johnson about his MMA background and the moments leading up to the altercation with Larry. Upon being cross-examined, Johnson revealed he didn’t see Larry strike Chester or anyone with a bottle when they were inside the bar.

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Despite that, Johnson maintained that he still viewed Larry as a potential threat to Chester due to his connection to the group involved in the altercation, his earlier interaction with his friend, and his movement toward the fight outside. Besides that, the prosecutors brought up MMA rules, which dictate that striking behind the ear is prohibited.

Although Johnson acknowledged the rules in MMA, he vehemently denied hitting Larry in the back of the head. Meanwhile, Johnson’s attorney asked him whether he used any special MMA techniques on Larry during the incident, which the former MMA fighter denied. His attorney also argued that another airman, Malcolm Santiago Ramos, who was with Larry, instigated the fight.

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Wheeler also blamed the security at the bar for contributing to the ensuing tragedy. He claimed the bar’s security allowed both parties to leave together, which resulted in the brawl outside the bar. The attorney also claimed that Larry had armed himself with a bottle before discarding it, something Johnson couldn’t see from where he stood. In the end, the jury, after an hour-long deliberation, returned a not-guilty verdict.

After Ross Allen Johnson was acquitted, according to WJHG and WMBB, he hugged his attorney and family members. However, Dayvon Larry’s family expressed frustration and anger over the verdict.

Dayvon Larry’s family claims justice was denied to them

Dayvon Larry’s family, seated across the courtroom, erupted emotionally in the Bay County Courthouse when the verdict was announced. In an interview with Panama City television station WMBB, Larry’s sister, Tameka Williams, claimed the verdict left her family without justice.

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“To wait for three years and still not have justice for my brother,” Williams said. “It’s ripping my heart out. Justice was not served today.”

Another local outlet claimed Larry’s family spoke about his legacy, and his older sister, Shanna Larry, said her family can’t fill the hole Davyon left behind. Meanwhile, Larry’s nephew, Joshua Hemphill, claimed Larry was a source of inspiration for him. He added that he had earned a degree, became a pharmacist, and later joined the Air Force to help others.

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But the saddest part is that the incident could have been easily prevented, and no life would have been lost.