Last January, a disturbing case shocked both the US and the UK when a “jealous” ex-MMA fighter assaulted his ex-girlfriend in London in a fit of rage. The incident drew even more attention because the American President’s son, Barron Trump, witnessed it live on FaceTime, seeing his “very close” friend being attacked. Now, months later, a London court has delivered its verdict and handed down the punishment.

The accused, 23-year-old Matvei Rumiantsev, stood trial in London, where the judge described him as “totally unrepentant” for refusing to accept responsibility. After reviewing the evidence, the court sentenced him to two years in prison for the assault and, in addition, handed him another two years for perverting the course of justice after he sent a letter from jail pressuring the victim to withdraw her allegations.

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“Your lack of insight and empathy was apparent at trial,” the judge said while passing sentence. “You continue to try to blame the complainant for everything that has happened.”

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The court ordered the sentences to run consecutively. Furthermore, the judge noted that authorities may deport former MMA fighter Rumiantsev from the UK due to the seriousness of his crimes.

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The incident began on January 18, 2025, in East London, where the Russian former MMA fighter, reportedly drunk, noticed an incoming FaceTime call from Barron Trump on his girlfriend’s phone.

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According to the case details, the ex-MMA fighter grew angry after seeing that his ex-girlfriend had saved Barron’s contact and referred to him as her “sweetheart.” He then attacked her, choking her and repeatedly kicking her in the stomach. As she lay on the floor, he showed her Barron’s calls, further intensifying the ordeal.

At the same time, Barron Trump witnessed the entire incident live, with his heart “racing with adrenaline.” The 20-year-old immediately contacted two friends and asked them to meet the police in London “in emergency,” sharing what he had seen on the call.

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Finally, with the trial now concluded and the sentence delivered, the case has reached its outcome. The unnamed victim has also expressed her thanks to Barron Trump for helping bring attention to the incident.

Victim credits Barron Trump with helping bring justice in the case

Barron Trump stayed on the FaceTime call for only “seconds”; however, his involvement played a crucial role in helping the victim get justice. Although he did not attend court, his absence prevented the defense from cross-examining him. Even so, the judge still relied on his statement, considering it a “good view,” which, in turn, helped Snaresbrook Crown Court deliver justice. The victim also paid tribute to him.

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“He helped save my life,” she said. “That call was like a sign from God at that moment.”

Barron Trump had the option to stay away from the controversy, but he stood firm on his account and remained consistent, even from a distance. As a result, the judge praised him while delivering the sentence against the ex-MMA star.

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“properly and responsibly, despite being in the United States, made sure the emergency services here were called, and he told them what he had seen,” the judge added.

The president’s son played a crucial role in the case. However, the incident once again puts the MMA world under the spotlight over a fighter’s involvement in crime. Just a couple of weeks earlier, in Washington, United States, police arrested an intoxicated MMA fighter on a hostel rooftop after he allegedly attempted to break into a guest room. Now, Matvei Rumiantsev’s case adds to those concerns.

As for Matvei Rumiantsev’s MMA record, no details are currently available on Tapology or Sherdog. We will update as soon as more information becomes available. Stay tuned.