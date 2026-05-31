Ex-NFL and UFC Star Mocked After Viral KO Loss Despite 52-Pound Weight Advantage

For a fighter who possesses a staggering weight advantage, victory should often be the expected outcome. Unfortunately for Greg Hardy, that wasn’t the case. Ahead of his fight against fellow ex-UFC fighter Darko Stosic at FNC, Hardy had tipped the 265 lbs heavyweight limit by a massive 25 lbs. The former UFC heavyweight weighed in at 290 lbs, while his opponent came out at 240 lbs, creating a massive 52-pound gap between them. Despite this, Hardy still had to face a brutal defeat at FNC 31 last night.

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“Greg Hardy just got knocked out COLD!” Home of Fight wrote, uploading the clip. “He missed weight by 25 pounds for this fight.”

In the clip, the former UFC and NFL star’s opponent first used leg kicks to compromise his movement. After that, Stosic found a powerful overhand right that landed flush on Hardy’s face, sending him crashing to the canvas. The Serbian fighter followed up with additional ground-and-pound to seal the deal and earn the stoppage in the third round. However, judging by the knockout shot, those extra punches hardly looked necessary.

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Following his loss, Hardy took to Instagram to reveal that he was taking a break from social media as a result of the countless detractors online.

“So I’m outta here (deleting the app) for a while guys,” Hardy wrote in a screenshot on Instagram. “Not the result I wanted but proud of myself. I went to war with Serbia’s best. But I’ve learned for my peace I have to jump off after times like these cause a few select media and keyboard warriors are the scum of the earth that wanna say silky ish like kill your self or not respect the work.

“But I love you guys and I will always stay positive an I will always be the American super solider repin’ our flag and team #iromma for life.”

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After his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, Greg Hardy made the transition to the UFC. While he enjoyed a decent run inside the Octagon, the promotion eventually parted ways with him in 2022 following a string of losses. After his stint under Dana White’s banner, Hardy appeared in several boxing matches, but his MMA career largely remained underwhelming, with his professional record now standing at 8-6.

Respect to him for trying to transition to MMA but 3-5 in 8 fights with 4 KO’s caught is very rough, might be time to call it pic.twitter.com/gKOh5m7q7A— PETER IS A SCIENCE (@ReasonablePete) May 31, 2026

Now, in the wake of his latest defeat, fans called Hardy out for failing to capitalize on his massive weight advantage. Considering the size difference between the two fighters, many expected a different outcome, and they certainly didn’t mince their words.

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Fans ridicule former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy following a KO loss after missing weight

One fan wrote, “Always a good day when Greg Hardy gets slept.” Keeping the sentiment intact, another user commented, “AND lost a percentage of his purse! Good day all around.”

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Well, Greg Hardy once commanded a solid fan following after putting on exciting showdowns in the UFC with the likes of Tai Tuivasa and Maurice Greene. However, his fighting credibility at large, coupled with several personal controversies, has affected his popularity over the years. Hence, some fans usually find joy whenever the former UFC heavyweight ends up on the losing side.

The backlash continued with another fan writing, “Bro’s doing a world tour and getting knocked out in every promotion possible 😂💀.” Though Greg Hardy has mostly fought in the United States, his latest bout took place in Serbia.

Another fan couldn’t fathom that Hardy missed weight by such a staggering margin, writing, “Surely you meant 2.5 pounds right.” After that, another user suggested that NFL athlete-turned-fighters often struggle to absorb damage, writing, “These ex-NFL guys seem to not have chins. I can only imagine the concussions they’ve acquired since Pop Warner through high school, college, and then the NFL.”

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To be fair, a heavyweight fight can end in an instant if someone lands a clean shot, as Hardy’s opponent did. Still, there are examples such as Josh Hokit, who was associated with the San Francisco 49ers and went to war with Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327 in Miami, showing a remarkable ability to absorb punishment from a seasoned veteran.

Last but not least, another fan believes the ex-UFC heavyweight should simply retire after the bout, writing, “Respect to him for trying to transition to MMA, but 3-5 in 8 fights with 4 KO’s caught is very rough, might be time to call it.”

Hardy is currently 37 years old, so he can still compete by heavyweight standards. However, after such a brutal loss, it may be difficult for him to fully recover from the concussion and return to the cage so soon. But interestingly enough, he already has a fight booked against Joseph Holmes at Peak Fighting 53, where Hardy will defend his PF Heavyweight title. So, for now, it’s a quick turnaround for the former NFL star.