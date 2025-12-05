Ex-NFL Prospect Draws Khamzat Chimaev Comparison After Joe Rogan Pressures Dana White to Sign Him

Gable Steveson has barely dipped his toes into MMA, but the hype surrounding him already feels too big for the shows he is appearing in. Two quick knockouts, a heavyweight frame, and Olympic gold—that’s the kind of momentum most prospects are safeguarded from, not pushed for. However, with each finish, things get quieter, as if everyone is waiting to see how long the UFC can pretend he is just another rookie.

So, Chael Sonnen has decided to step in and rip the curtain open. Given Steveson’s strength, confidence, and rapid growth, he made a recommendation that the UFC definitely didn’t want spoken aloud. ‘The American Gangster’ suggested that the UFC is already aware of Steveson’s abilities and is simply stalling. Why? Because he is being given the Khamzat Chimaev treatment.

Chael Sonnen draws comparisons between Gable Steveson and Khamzat Chimaev

On his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen did not sugarcoat anything. What exactly do you do with a guy like Gable Steveson? Do you pretend that he needs a slow build? Hide him on the undercard? Book him against individuals he has definitely outgrown? “You know he can knock the hell out of your absolute best guys,” Sonnen said, highlighting a painful truth.

According to ‘The American Gangster,’ organizations often act as if a fighter isn’t ready because admitting otherwise would force big decisions too soon. To emphasize his point, he brought up Khamzat Chimaev. Fans wanted ‘Borz’ vs. Kamaru Usman “on day number two,” while the UFC insisted Chimaev needed more time, until a last-minute opening proved them wrong.

Chael Sonnen’s message was simple: the UFC occasionally “pretends,” and the question now is if they are pretending again with Gable Steveson. “Do we pretend that what we’ve seen is unproven?” he asked, letting the implication hang. “I mean, I’m just saying, like, you, we pretend at times. We pretend. So do we pretend that what we’ve seen is unproven?”

Meanwhile, Gable Steveson is trying everything he can to speed up the timeline himself. He flew into Albuquerque and delivered a 25-second knockout that landed harder than his debut. In front of a crowd packed with former champions, the Olympian hit Kevin Hein with one hand and then took him down to prove his point. After the fight, Jon Jones’ protege did not attempt to hide his aspirations.

He said he was expecting a visit from Mick Maynard and openly called for the UFC opportunity he believes he’s earned. He does not want “development fights.” He wants the call. And, with the heavyweight division as thin as it is, the idea doesn’t sound as reckless as it usually would. Dana White hasn’t made a move yet, but even he’s admitted the UFC is “keeping our eyes on him.” And to make things more interesting, Joe Rogan is already pitching for his signing.

Joe Rogan goes all out for the former NFL athlete’s signing

Before Chael Sonnen even mentioned the Khamzat Chimaev comparison, Joe Rogan had already pushed the conversation in a different direction. When Steveson’s 25-second knockout went viral, the UFC commentator didn’t wait for the UFC to deliberate; he texted Dana White immediately. If the Olympic star was attempting to fast-track himself, Joe Rogan made it clear that the clock should not slow down for him.

On his podcast, Rogan referred to Steveson as “the f—— guy,” citing his speed, size, and surprising striking ability for someone only a year into training. He claimed the heavyweight division is “devoid of talent” and admitted that he gave Dana a video of Steveson’s knockout with a message that was half endorsement, half warning: “Everyone’s f—ed when this guy comes out.” Rogan wasn’t suggesting potential; he was asking that the UFC make the move now.

Even Gable Steveson’s brief tenure in the NFL contributed to Joe Rogan’s belief that the ceiling is so high. He entered football with no experience, showed glimpses of sheer power, then returned to MMA and soon began starching heavyweights. The JRE host believes that adaptability is reason enough for the UFC to act. And based on how hard he’s pushing, he doesn’t think Dana White can sit on this one for long.