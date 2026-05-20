Ex-PFL Star Faces 15 Years in Prison After Felony Arrest Outside Florida Strip Club

Logan Storley was reportedly arrested in Florida and charged with one felony count of se–al battery after an alleged incident outside a strip club in Key West. Following the arrest, the legendary Bellator and PFL welterweight standout was booked and held at the Monroe County Jail. He was released the next day after posting a $50,000 bond.

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According to the arrest report acquired by MMA Junkie, the alleged incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning after the 19-4 fighter followed a woman he had met earlier at the Bull and Whistle bar into an alley on Telegraph Lane.

The woman reportedly told police that she repeatedly rejected Storley’s verbal and physical advances throughout the night, later describing him as “pushy.” The situation supposedly escalated as both parties went upstairs to the Garden of Eden bar, the venue’s clothing-optional section.

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According to the reports, the woman later tried to quietly leave the area and book an Uber, but the 33-year-old followed her outside and repeatedly pressured her into going into a nearby alley. According to the complaint, the woman stated that she agreed to oral s– because she assumed it would allow her to leave.

She then accused Logan Storley of continuing se–al activity despite her attempts to stop him. Witnesses reportedly approached the scene, after which he allegedly fled while still naked before being caught and detained by nearby staff members from the Teasers strip club until police arrived and placed him under arrest.

According to police, the four-time NCAA Division I All-American smelled of alcohol when he was arrested. The former Bellator interim welterweight champion refused to speak with officers without legal representation.

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The timing of the situation is particularly shocking given that Logan Storley had just fought in a PFL main event earlier this month, where he earned a split-decision win over Florim Zendeli.

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However, a PFL spokesman told MMA Junkie that the fighter is no longer on the promotion’s roster, and he had already parted ways with the organization before the alleged incident took place.

Before becoming a household name in MMA, Logan Storley had a successful wrestling career as a folkstyle wrestler at the University of Minnesota. He was also a six-time South Dakota state wrestling champion.

After his entry into professional MMA in 2015 through RFA, he climbed up the ranks and made his way to Bellator. Here, he was one of the more consistent welterweight contenders before joining the PFL following the promotion’s acquisition of Bellator. Now, his career and life can derail severely as he faces some pretty serious charges.

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Logan Storley faces over a decade in prison if convicted

That reality is what makes the situation surrounding Logan Storley so devastating. He was once headlining cards and competing at the highest level of MMA, but now he is facing allegations that might change the course of his life forever if prosecutors move forward successfully with the case.

Under Florida law, a second-degree felony se–al battery conviction can result in up to 15 years in prison, alongside fines that may reach $10,000. Furthermore, a conviction might result in mandatory s– offender registration, strict post-release supervision, and a permanent felony record, all of which would almost certainly eliminate any realistic path back to major MMA promotions.

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If the complainant decides to pursue additional aggravating factors or more serious charges tied to force, coercion, or inability to consent, the potential punishment might be even harsher. At the same time, it’s crucial to remember that these are still allegations, not convictions.

Prosecutors would still have to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt in court, whereas Logan Storley has the legal right to defend himself against any charges. However, regardless of how the legal process goes, the accusations alone have already placed one of MMA’s more recognizable welterweight names under an incredibly dark spotlight.