Ex-UFC Champ Announces Return to Conor McGregor’s Promotion After Beating Cancer Thrice

Is there something more difficult than winning a UFC title? Well, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, who left the MMA promotion after UFC 303, has been fighting something far bigger: cancer. After recovering from the disease, he’s now ready to return to the BKFC ring, co-owned by Conor McGregor, in a title fight.

Arlovski retired from the UFC in June 2024 after losing four fights in a row inside the Octagon. Since leaving the UFC, Andrei Arlovski has competed in promotions like BKFC and even stepped into exhibition boxing under Misfit Boxing, where he stayed undefeated over the past year. Recently, he shared details about his toughest fight yet.

Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski is now 3-0 against cancer

“Almost one year since my last cancer removal !!! Three cancers in the past and I’m still here. Still STANDING. Still FIGHTING. Cancer didn’t break me. It tested me and forced me to go deeper – mentally and physically !!!! Every round is a reminder that life is a fight and I choose to fight back !!!” wrote Andrei Arlovski on Instagram recently.

Arlovski kept his first battle with cancer private. However, last year he revealed details about his first surgery, which doctors performed on February 24, 2025, to remove a tumor from his kidney. The following month, he returned to fight in Jon Jones’ co-owned “Dirty Boxing” against Terence Hodges and won by doctor stoppage. Now, Andrei Arlovski is preparing to make his comeback in BKFC.

“Right now, my focus is CLEAR – training for a BKFC title fight with the same mindset I’ve carried my entire career. It’s simple: discipline, consistency and respect for the process !!! No excuses, no shortcuts !!!! This journey is bigger than a BELT !!! It’s about: RESILIENCE, GRATITUDE and PROVING that no matter what you go THROUGH you can come back STRONGER !!!” ex-UFC heavyweight promised his fans and family.

After battling cancer, Arlovski completely changed his life, but he now aims to make an even bigger impact. Last year, he visited pediatric cancer patients undergoing treatment, working closely with the UFC. In his next BKFC fight, Andrei Arlovski will face Ben Rothwell in February 2026. Last November, he earned a win in the Misfit Ring against Kelechi Dyke.

However, after his cancer journey, the media focused more on his backstage brawl with social media influencer Jack Doherty and his team, where only his bodyguard stepped in. The fight quickly went viral and boosted his reputation.

Arlovski opens up about the backstage fight

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua was supposed to be the main event of the night and grab all the attention. However, a minor bump between Jack Doherty and Andrei Arlovski quickly escalated into a clash. Doherty has built a reputation as a troublemaking YouTuber who thrives on pranks and stunts to stay in the spotlight.

After the brawl, ex- UFC heavyweight Andrei Arlovski explained what actually happened. He walked toward the parking lot with his wife. “Then my wife was walking, and I was following. I put my hand between her and him, trying to make sure he didn’t touch my wife. Maybe I pushed him a little, and then it escalated from behind,” Arlovski told Ushatayka’s Ilya Andreev.

He added, “People were literally looking for a fight. I’m telling you, they really wanted to pick a fight, but they chose the wrong person.”

After the brawl, Jack Doherty’s team issued a challenge to ex-UFC heavyweight for an official bout against Doherty’s bodyguard. There haven’t been many updates since, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as news arrives. Stay tuned.