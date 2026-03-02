Ex-UFC Champ Apologizes After Making Multiple Mistakes During RAF 06 Live Commentary

RAF 06 was already chaotic before anyone logged onto Instagram. Between Henry Cejudo’s shutting out Urijah Faber and Arman Tsarukyan’s post-match brawl with Georgio Poullas, the night looked like wrestling meets Fight Club.

It was chaotic, loud, and right on point for Real American Freestyle. However, once the dust settled, the conversation moved from the mat to the microphone, with Julianna Peña being in the crosshairs of fans for the multiple broadcasting errors the former UFC champion made live on air.

Julianna Peña owns her broadcast blunders

Julianna Peña, former UFC bantamweight champion and newest member of the RAF commentary team, didn’t wait for backlash to escalate. She faced it head-on.

“Alright guys… I owe you one,” Peña wrote on Instagram. “I messed up on commentary. Plain and simple.

No excuses. Sorry Evan Wick!!”

But what exactly happened at RAF06 that made ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ issue the apology? Well, there were multiple blunders made by the UFC veteran. The first was the fact that she misread one of Evan Wick’s stats during his third-period technical fall win against Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov.

Unfortunately, this was not the only slip. Another moment that raised eyebrows was during Givi Matcharashvili’s unlimited weight match against Stephen Buchanan. As Buchanan held his chest, Peña speculated about a possible heart issue.

Later, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ explained in the comments that she met Buchanan at the airport and found out he had separated his ribs. She had previously broken two ribs, and the body language scared her; the former champion let her emotional fears take over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianna Peña (@venezuelanvixen)

Another error on the list was that the 36-year-old stumbled over the term “leg lace” more than once—a basic freestyle wrestling control in which the top athlete wraps their legs around the opponent’s to roll them for points. So, it was no surprise that she issued the apology, and fans would be glad that she owned up to her mistakes.

“Yes, I’m an MMA fighter,” she added. “Yes, I’ve never wrestled a day in the traditional sense. But that’s not a pass.

That just means I’ve got more to learn. And trust me, I will.”

For someone who is accustomed to being inside the cage, being on the opposite side of the action is a different type of pressure. RAF 06 was wild enough without the commentary hiccups anyway. Julianna Peña owned hers. And in a sport based on accountability, that counts. But what about Arman Tsarukyan? Did he apologize for losing his temper yet again?

Arman Tsarukyan reacts to his RAF 06 brawl

If Julianna Peña chose reflection, Arman Tsarukyan chose smoke. ‘Ahalkalakets’ took to social media shortly after the scuffle with Georgio Poullas escalated into a full-fledged brawl. His Instagram collaborated with Full Violence on a clip showing Poullas bragging pre-match that he couldn’t be taken down, which was promptly followed by footage of the Armenian doing exactly that.

The scoring may not have given him full credit — it was declared a push out of bounds rather than a clean two-point takedown — but Arman Tsarukyan was clearly convinced the visual told a different story.

“Another side quest complete,” he wrote in the caption.

Then followed the most brutal reaction. On X, the UFC lightweight only typed four words that did all the trash-talking for him.

“F— around and find out,” he tweeted.

Whether Georgio Poullas’ post-match ambulance clip was exaggerated or not, backstage visuals showed him bleeding after the altercation. Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan didn’t appear interested in walking anything back.

For a fighter who has already been criticized for allowing emotions to break over outside of the Octagon, RAF06 felt less like a lesson learned and more like a reminder of who he is when things get heated.