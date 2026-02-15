Ex-UFC Champ Calls Dana White “Caring” Amid Tom Aspinall’s Disdain for Fighting Business

Does the UFC care about its fighters? Are higher authorities like Dana White ignorant about the job security of the fighters competing for their promotion? While Tom Aspinall believes it to be true, an ex-UFC champion shares a different opinion.

In the current UFC scenario, Aspinall in particular has seemingly developed a hatred towards the fight business. He believes that the promotion does not really care about its fighters and can replace them at any moment. However, former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra believes otherwise as he showers praise on the UFC CEO.

Matt Serra labels Dana White as “caring”

“I mean he’s a caring guy,” said Matt Serra during a discussion on the WEIGHING IN podcast. “And he does a lot for a lot of people that he doesn’t broadcast, you know what I mean? So, I’m not going to broadcast it, but I will say he does a lot for a lot of people.”

Now, Serra’s thoughts on Dana White come from how the UFC was during his time. ‘The Terror’ was part of the UFC for almost a decade, ultimately retiring in 2013. While Serra praised White for being quite caring during that time, the same case may not apply in the current roster.

Although not entirely, the UFC fight business today is spearheaded by White. And given how the additions and departures in the roster have been lately, Aspinall’s hatred of the business aspect of the promotion can be justifiable.

Take fighters like Javid Basharat, for example, who, despite winning their last fight on the UFC contract, didn’t get a renewal. But again, that can be a subjective situation, where the promotion has had its reasons.

Ultimately, the crux of the story is how Aspinall is quite unhappy being at risk of being replaced, despite being the UFC heavyweight champion. Meanwhile, Serra claims White to be a person who looks after his fighters.

For Serra, his assessment may also have stemmed from the relationship he shares with the UFC CEO. But then again, not all the former fighters share a similar bond and thoughts about White like Serra.

Rampage Jackson notes how Dana White prioritizes business more

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson was arguably one of the top fighters in the UFC light heavyweight division, who also reigned as the champion. But after having some sponsorship disputes with Dana White & Co., Jackson left the promotion. Unlike Matt Serra, ‘Rampage’ does not share a strong friendship.

As such, he also shared his two cents on how, for a big promotion like UFC, the head honcho must prioritize the business aspect more, even though it results in something against the fighters.

“You can’t take it personal. That’s what I did wrong,” said Rampage Jackson on JAXXON Podcast. “That’s why I ruined my relationship with Dana, because when they f—ed with me and stuff like that, I took it personal. The UFC is like their baby, and even though now they have like big companies owning it and stuff, you got to look at just business, and I don’t take it personal.

Because when you take it personal, you’re going to say stuff personal to them, and then you going to have a bad relationship with them.”

Now, Jackson hinted that there is a possibility of a fighter being affected by the fight business, especially if he or she does not share a good relationship with the head honchos like White.

On that note, should UFC be more towards the job security of the fighters instead of focusing on the business aspect? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!