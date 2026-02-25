Ex-UFC Champ Calls Out Dana White’s Hidden Motive Behind $15M Conor Benn Move

“Honestly, I’m not going to lie to you guys. I truly believe it is a flex move by Dana White,” said an ex-UFC champion. The statement comes after Dana White was in the headlines earlier this week by adding Conor Benn to the ever-growing list of Zuffa Boxing, which immediately caught the attention of both the boxing and MMA communities. Only a few days after the signing, rumors surfaced that the contract was for a single fight worth $15 million.

These remarks come from Demetrious Johnson, who doubts the legitimacy of Benn’s 15-million-dollar contract. By that comment, Johnson is highlighting how it compares to what some of the UFC’s top fighters are allegedly being paid.

Demetrious Johnson reacts to Conor Benn buzz

“Is the $15 million worth having Conor Benn? It’s the first time I’ve heard of him. From what everybody tells me he’s a very good boxer,” said Demetrious in his recent YouTube video.

“But is Khamzat Chimaev making $15 million? Is Ilia Topuria making $15 million? Merab Dvalishvili making $15 million? We don’t know because those numbers are always hidden,” added Johnson

USA Today via Reuters Apr 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Demetrious Johnson before the fight against Wilson Reis fight during UFC Fight Night at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The debate over boxing versus MMA pay has raged for years, with critics often pointing out the stark contrast between the two sports. While the UFC has made its place in combat sports, fighter compensation remains an issue, with multiple calling for pay disparity. On the other hand, Boxing continues to pay higher prices for the athletes, but for the same reason, the fights often get delayed due to delayed or failed negotiations.

According to ‘Mighty Mouse’, boxers have more freedom to negotiate with multiple promoters and sanctioning bodies. MMA athletes, by comparison, operate within a far more centralized ecosystem, where the UFC remains the overwhelmingly dominant platform for those competing at the sport’s highest level.

Since his exit from the premier MMA promotion in 2018, the former UFC flyweight champion has been outspoken on the UFC’s practices on several occasions, and he didn’t shy away from highlighting the disparity between boxing and MMA payouts, calling out the UFC Kingpin Dana White in many instances.

Sean O’Malley reacts to Conor Benn’s mega deal, questions Dana White about the payment gap

Demetrious Johnson was not the only one who questioned Dana White about the move to sign Benn to such a massive contract. Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley also reacted to the signing of the contract, saying that he does not know who the British boxer is.

“For me, it’s so hard to believe,” he said, explaining that even after hearing about it from his coach, he remains skeptical. “It doesn’t mean it’s true. I don’t know, it could very well be true, I can’t imagine it being true.”

“I don’t even know who Conor Benn is. He’s supposed to be a pretty big name in boxing, but I’ve never heard of him. If they’re really paying him $15 million… I’m not f—king making $15 million a fight.”

While ‘Suga’ has been a former bantamweight champion, has clearly not earned close to what White is offering Benn? What are your thoughts on the issue raised by O’Malley? Let us know in the comments section below.