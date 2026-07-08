Ex-UFC Champ Demands Better Health Care, Retirement Plan After Dustin Poirier’s Arrest

Dustin Poirier’s Father’s Day arrest at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport late last month definitely raised many questions about his mental health. However, the incident also forced many to reflect on the struggles fighters often face mentally, even after retiring from the sport. Addressing the issue, a former UFC champion shared his broader thoughts on fighters battling mental health challenges and called on the UFC to provide better healthcare and long-term support for its athletes.

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In an interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, who is about to face Adrian Yanez this week at UFC 329, urged the promotion to improve its healthcare benefits, specifically calling for the inclusion of a 401(k).

“It’s tough, man. So I just pray that a lot of these fighters stack their money and get plans for after,” Garbrandt told Bohn. “I wish the UFC would do a little bit more to help us with that, health care, insurance, a 401(k), because it’s scary to leave something that’s secure, something you’ve chased your whole life. When it’s like, ‘Alright, it’s done,’ those paychecks aren’t coming in anymore, those sponsorships aren’t coming in, and you go back to not having that adrenaline of chasing something.

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“I’ve chased something my whole life. It was fighting. It was the next big rush, the next big camp, the next big goal. It’s scary to think about that kind of stuff. I can see why, mentally, physically, and emotionally, a lot of fighters you see in the media go through things like that.”

As Garbrandt pointed out, the UFC’s current healthcare system doesn’t provide fighters with any long-term benefits. At present, the promotion’s healthcare program mainly covers injuries sustained during official UFC competition, spending reportedly $50,000 for top fighters, which can vary. However, if a fighter suffers an injury outside the Octagon, such as during training camp, the UFC’s current healthcare policy doesn’t cover those medical expenses. They also do not include retirement benefits that come under the provisions of the 401(k).

For those who don’t know, a 401(k) is an employer-sponsored retirement plan that allows employees of a company to invest a portion of their paycheck before or after taxes are applied. But it doesn’t apply to the UFC because its athletes compete as independent contractors rather than formal employees. As a result, someone like Dustin Poirier won’t receive those retirement benefits, no matter how many fights he’s had in the UFC.

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Cody Garbrandt isn’t the only fighter to rally for better healthcare in the UFC. There have been many fighters who have demanded a change in the UFC’s healthcare system. Most notably, the current lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje, and former UFC fighter Tony Ferguson jointly called for improved health insurance during the UFC 274 press conference, urging the promotion to provide fighters with long-term healthcare coverage.

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Now, after the former bantamweight champion suggested that the UFC should do more to take care of its fighters, Mike Bohn asked whether those thoughts were influenced by Dustin Poirier’s recent arrest, a question that was met with a nod from Garbrandt.

Cody Garbrandt sympathizes with Dustin Poirier after his arrest

For Dustin Poirier, his arrest on Father’s Day marked a dark chapter in his life that unfolded in the public eye. Because of that, the former UFC interim lightweight champion admitted on the Diary of a CEO podcast that the incident left him feeling “embarrassed” and also affected his family. But as criticism continues to come Poirier’s way, Cody Garbrandt has sympathized with the retired UFC star, who stepped away from competition last year, saying that, as humans, we all make mistakes.

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“Yeah. I feel for Dustin, man,” Garbrant further told Mike Bohn. “I get choked up even thinking about it because he’s such a good dude, you know what I mean? People are just ridiculing him in the media for one slip-up he’s had. This dude has done so many amazing things in the sport and outside of the sport, the foundation work he’s done, how many people he’s helped in his life, even the people he’s given a chance to because of where he came from in Louisiana and what he’s accomplished in the UFC.

“He’s motivated so many people. A lot of people just want him to sink, you know? And he’s got to come out there and make these apology videos. It’s like, ‘Hey, man, you made a mistake. It happens. We’re human. We’re not perfect.’”

Following his arrest, fighters like Colby Covington tried to ridicule Dustin Poirier online. However, the Louisiana native also received support from his former opponent, King Green, who pushed back against Covington’s comments. Later, personalities like Jon Jones and Max Holloway also voiced their support for Poirier. Even UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who initially mocked Poirier over the arrest, ended up publicly apologizing after a conversation with Poirier.

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With Dustin Poirier’s arrest bringing renewed attention to the mental health struggles of UFC fighters, hopefully, more athletes will find the support and solace they need to navigate those challenges.