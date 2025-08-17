Ex-UFC Champ Raises Alarm Over Khamzat Chimaev’s ‘Disastrous’ Middleweight Reign — but There’s a Catch

Khamzat Chimaev is finally a UFC champion after dismantling Dricus du Plessis over five dominant rounds to claim middleweight gold in the UFC 319 main event. The narrative going in was supposed to be Chimaev’s explosive start versus du Plessis’ durability and late-fight resilience. Instead, none of that came into play as Chimaev repeatedly dragged du Plessis to the canvas and controlled him with suffocating pressure. Though he never found the finish, his dominance was unquestionable.

Du Plessis offered little offensively as Khamzat Chimaev’s relentless ground game smothered any hope of a comeback, ultimately costing him the title. The judges scored it 50-44 across the board, cementing the 13-0 as the new middleweight king. The stat line was staggering, Chimaev outlanded du Plessis 529-45 in total strikes while completing 12 of 17 takedowns. Despite the triumph, Michael Bisping believes Khamzat Chimaev’s rise as champion could spell “disaster” for the division. Why?

Khamzat Chimaev is unstoppable… until he meets his equal

Just hours after UFC 319, former two-division UFC champion Michael Bisping shared his instant reaction on his YouTube channel. Speaking about the 13-0 Khamzat Chimaev, “Now we are living in the era of Khamzat Chimaev and I am telling you right now, just like Dean Thomas said, this will be a disaster with Khamzat Chimaev as the champion,” Bisping explained. “I don’t mean because of what Dean Thomas said… No. When I say this is a disaster, it’s a disaster for the division.” But there’s a catch.

Bisping made it clear that, in his view, no one in the current middleweight roster has what it takes to beat Chimaev, except Reinier de Ridder. “Because from what I see there, ain’t nobody, ain’t nobody apart from Reinier de Ridder, ain’t nobody beating him,” Bisping declared. It seems, de Ridder’s recent split decision win over Robert Whittaker, his ongoing four-fight win streak, and his unbeaten UFC record are the proof that the Dutch fighter could be the one to dethrone the newly crowned middleweight king.

“Reinier de Ridder is the only guy that has a shot because of the jiu-jitsu, because of the skill that he has off his back,” Bisping added. He also highlighted commentary from Dean Thomas, who had emphasized Chimaev’s ability to neutralize dangerous guards from opponents, noting this as a key factor in the champion’s dominance. For Bisping, the division’s problem isn’t Chimaev’s inconsistency or visa issues, it’s the reality that almost nobody looks capable of stopping him. But while Khamzat Chimaev received plenty of praise, he also faced his share of criticism.

Khamzat Chimaev won… but can he really fight?

Conor McGregor, who once called Chimaev a “rat” and was branded a “chicken” in return, surprised many by taking to X with an unexpected message. ‘The Notorious’ tipped his hat to the very fighter who once mocked him, and wrote, ““Chechnya’s first UFC Champion! Congrats!” But in true fight game fashion, where McGregor chose diplomacy, Nate Diaz chose fire.

Just as the Irish icon heaped praise on ‘Borz’, the Stockton legend took to X with a blunt dismissal: “Can’t Fight.” In Diaz’s eyes, Chimaev still hasn’t proven himself in the way the old guard demands. Yet the numbers from UFC 319 told another story. As Dana White wrapped the belt around the Chechen’s waist, the judges’ scorecards read 50-44, 50-44, 50-44, a dominant sweep. The best thing that could be said for Du Plessis? He fought back in the final two minutes. By then, however, the damage was already done.

So what does McGregor’s olive branch really mean? Perhaps it’s a simple show of respect. McGregor knows what it takes to break through, to dominate, and to carry the weight of expectations. Maybe he sees in Khamzat Chimaev a reflection of the chaos he once unleashed across two divisions. That said, who do you think Khamzat Chimaev should fight next? And do you agree with Michael Bisping’s take?