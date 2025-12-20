Ex-UFC Champ Returns to Face Unranked Fighter on Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira Card

Dana White and his team may be on a short six-week break, but they are far from idle and are already planning for 2026. In the meantime, the promotion has added another exciting bout to the UFC 326 undercard. On March 7, at the T-Mobile Arena, former champion Charles Oliveira will face reigning BMF champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated rematch.

In their first encounter at UFC Fight Night 74, an injury forced Oliveira to withdraw, giving Max Holloway the victory by KO. Next year, the two fighters will finally settle their unfinished business. Right now, the promotion has yet to announce the full card, but the latest addition brings the former bantamweight champion back.

UFC 326 fight card update: Cody Garbrandt takes on Xiao Long

Vestnik MMA recently reported on X that former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will return at UFC 326 to face Chinese star Long Xiao (27-10) on the undercard of Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira.

Interestingly, for the first time in recent memory, ‘No Love’ will fight on the prelims against an unranked opponent, highlighting the challenges he currently faces in his career.

Cody Garbrandt has struggled in the Octagon, losing four of his last six UFC fights. Specifically, he dropped his most recent bouts to Raoni Barcelos at UFC Atlanta and two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300, which significantly affected his ranking.

The upcoming bout against 27-year-old Long Xiao offers the 34-year-old Cody Garbrandt a crucial opportunity. With a win, he could get back on track and re-enter the bantamweight rankings.

Long Xiao, meanwhile, has limited UFC experience, with just three fights in the promotion. He earned his spot through the Road to UFC series, a tournament-style event designed to give top Asia-Pacific prospects a pathway to a UFC contract. Xiao also attempted to join the UFC via the Dana White Contender Series in 2021 but failed in his first attempt.

Xiao has struggled in the UFC as well, going 1-2 in his last three fights. He last competed at UFC China in August, where South Korean fighter defeated him in a three-round battle. Still, a victory over Cody Garbrandt would significantly boost Xiao’s profile and move him closer to a top-15 ranking, establishing him as a rising bantamweight contender.

Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway 2 adds another exciting bout to the undercard

The UFC 326 main card on March 7 brings an exciting update for fans, as former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa makes his long-awaited return. Costa is looking to revive his career after a 2-4 run in his last six fights. He comes off a victory over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318 in New Orleans, where he earned a decision win.

Despite the win, Costa still needs to climb back into the UFC’s top 15 while keeping his sights on a potential matchup with champion Khamzat Chimaev. For now, he will face Bruno Ferreira at UFC 326. “Paulo Costa vs Bruno Ferreira is set for #UFC326 on March 7,” updated by Championship Rounds on X.

On the other hand, Bruno Ferreira has established himself as one of the middleweight division’s most promising talents. Currently riding a three-fight winning streak, Ferreira has secured notable wins over fighters like Marvin Vettori, Jackson McVey, and Armen Petrosyan in 2025, setting up a challenging bout against his fellow Brazilian, Costa.

In addition to this bout, the UFC has announced more exciting matchups, including a middleweight clash between Caio Borralho and Reinier de Ridder, as well as a lightweight rematch featuring Renato Moicano and Brian Ortega, with Ortega moving up to 155 pounds. What’s your take on this fight card? Share your thoughts below.