Aljamain Sterling is three days away from stepping on the scale in Qatar, and he already sounds like a man who wants this weight cut to be over. The former UFC bantamweight champion is once again feeling the ugly side of getting his body down to a divisional limit, this time ahead of his featherweight showdown with Kevin Vallejos. And considering how badly things went for ‘Funk Master’ during some of his old 135-pound cuts, his latest struggle is definitely worth keeping an eye on.

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Asked how the cut was going during a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Aljamain Sterling didn’t sugarcoat it.

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“Dying, I’m dying,” he replied.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 273- Sterling vs Yan, Apr 9, 2022 Jacksonville, Florida, USA Aljamain Sterling Red Gloves celebrates after the fight against Peter Yan Blue Gloves during UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports, 10.04.2022 00:54:25, 18090164, NPStrans, Aljamain Sterling, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, MMA, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxYeazellx 18090164

‘Funk Master’ will have to push through the misery when he meets Vallejos in the featherweight co-main event Saturday at UFC Fight Night 294 on Paramount+ from the ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar. The 37-year-old made it clear that there isn’t one particular problem behind his struggles.

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“When you start to get down to a certain percentage of body fat, you feel it no matter how well you did the diet,” Sterling said. “That’s where I’m at.

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“It really is (unfathomable). “It’s actually crazy to me when I think about it. I go, ‘How? How?’ I just want to know how I did that. What type of mental fortitude did I have that allowed me to do something so insane?”

Aljamain Sterling fought in five UFC bantamweight title bouts between 2021 and 2023, winning the belt from Petr Yan before successfully defending it three times. His size was always considered a major advantage at 135 pounds, but making the bantamweight limit came with a significant physical toll.

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After losing the title to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292, Sterling finally made the move to featherweight. The decision was partly aimed at opening the door for his longtime teammate, Merab Dvalishvili, to take over the bantamweight division, but it was also a move ‘Funk Master’ felt was necessary for his own health and long-term career.

His fight against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 offered perhaps the clearest indication of just how severe the weight-cut problem had become. The 37-year-old walked away with a split-decision victory and another successful title defense, but making the 135-pound limit left him in a far more troubling state.

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“Henry Cejudo fight was awful. Never felt that close to the hospital before,” Sterling revealed in a social media post.

The move to featherweight was supposed to ease some of that burden, but Aljamain Sterling’s latest comments suggest the weight cut remains a difficult test. Even with an additional 10 pounds to work with, the final stretch toward 145 is still taking a noticeable physical toll.

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‘AlJo’ enters UFC Fight Night 294 ranked No. 4 in the latest Meta UFC rankings and riding a two-fight winning streak over Brian Ortega and Youssef Zalal. A third straight victory against No. 10-ranked Vallejos could put him firmly in the title conversation and potentially set up a future shot at featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

But before ‘Funk Master’ can worry about the title picture, there is a more immediate hurdle standing in his way: making weight safely.

Aljamain Sterling’s latest struggles put MMA’s weight-cutting problem under the spotlight

Aljamain Sterling’s comments come at a time when the dangers of extreme weight cutting have once again been put on display inside the UFC. Earlier this year, Cameron Smotherman gave a scary reminder of how quickly a fighter can push his body to the limit, and things can go wrong.

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Smotherman was scheduled to face Ricky Turcios in a bantamweight bout at UFC 324 in Las Vegas, but his weigh-in ended in alarming fashion. The fighter collapsed onstage after making weight, forcing those around him to immediately step in.

The fight was ultimately called off after Smotherman fainted while trying to leave the stage following the weigh-in. The 28-year-old had made the 135.5-pound mark, just half a pound under the 136-pound limit, but he appeared visibly dazed as he walked away from the scale. He stumbled before collapsing face-first onto the floor.

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A similar scene unfolded in 2021 when UFC bantamweight Julija Stoliarenko fainted twice during weigh-ins ahead of her fight against Julia Avila at UFC Vegas 22. The Lithuanian fighter first lost consciousness before she had even made weight, raising immediate concerns about whether she would be able to compete.

After the Nevada State Athletic Commission monitored her condition, Stoliarenko was cleared to step back onto the scale and officially make the 135-pound limit. But moments later, she collapsed again and was eventually taken to the hospital on a stretcher.

Incidents like these are a big part of why Joe Rogan has long been critical of extreme weight cutting in MMA. The UFC commentator has famously called the practice “sanctioned cheating.”

“I really wish the UFC would eliminate weight cutting; I really wish there was a way,” he said on his podcast. “It’s sanctioned cheating that everybody has to do. If you’re saying you’re 180 pounds, you’re not really 145! So, it’s kind of crazy that you’re the 145-pound champion and you’re an 180-pound man; it’s kind of nuts!”

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Rogan has also pointed to Islam Makhachev as an example of just how much weight some fighters may shed to compete in a lower division.

“Like Islam Makhachev, he is huge, that guy- how he makes 155. I don’t understand it. Every time I stand next to him, I’m like, ‘How are you, 155?’ He’s got to be in the 190ish range,” Rogan said. “It’s just so silly—the whole thing, it’s like an old thing that we’ve kept for no reason.

“And I feel like they should blow all the weight classes—I’ve talked to Dana White about this. Get rid of the weight cutting and just add a bunch of weight classes!”

Now, Aljamain Sterling’s latest struggle is a reminder that moving up a division does not automatically make weight cutting easy. He may no longer have to push his body all the way down to 135 pounds, but reaching 145 is still taking a noticeable toll.

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With Kevin Vallejos waiting on Saturday and a potential title opportunity hanging in the balance, Sterling’s immediate priority is not the championship picture. It’s getting through the final stages of the cut safely and making it to the cage.