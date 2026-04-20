Ex-UFC Champ Reveals He Never Got His Belt Back After Wife Returned It

Sometimes, it’s not the fights or the titles that stick, but the strange little moments in between. For TJ Dillashaw, one of those moments came right after a successful title defense, and it ended with him never seeing his championship belt again.

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Speaking on the Jaxxon Podcast featuring Demetrious Johnson, Dillashaw revealed how a backstage shoot led his wife to give away his bantamweight title.

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“After my first title defense backstage, my wife’s holding my belt,” he said. “I had to do some promo stuff, and they came over to my wife, and my wife said, ‘This isn’t ours’ and gave it back to them.

“I never got that belt back.”

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It’s the kind of situation that seems almost unbelievable, given what the belt meant to him. TJ Dillashaw won the title after defeating Renan Barao at UFC 173 and defended it against Joe Soto at UFC 177. The belt in question was more than just a replica; it was tied to one of the most significant stretches of his career.

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And, while he remained champion, that specific piece of history was simply gone. Looking back now, it surely adds another layer to a career that hasn’t exactly followed a smooth path. From serving a suspension to dealing with injuries late in his career, TJ Dillashaw’s career was anything but straightforward.

His final fight came against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280, where a badly damaged shoulder ultimately forced him into retirement soon after. Years later, the physical toll still lingers.

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“I can’t even raise my arm up in the air yet,” the 40-year-old said previously. “I don’t know if my shoulder’s ever going to be the same again. It’s f—— depressing.

“As a competitor, you have to be delusionally optimistic, but that’s also what got me in this position too.”

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And somewhere in all of that—between the highs, the lows, and the ending—is a championship belt that never made its way back home. To make matters worse, for that very hard-earned title, TJ Dillashaw was apparently paid a staggeringly low purse.

TJ Dillashaw was on The Ultimate Fighter contract for UFC 173

That missing belt almost feels symbolic when you consider what TJ Dillashaw earned to win it in the first place. Long before the sponsorships and recognition, he rose to prominence under a contract that barely reflected the magnitude of the moment.

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“I was on the Ultimate Fighter contract,” Dillashaw told the JAXXON podcast. “I was fighting for a world title for $18,000. I got to rip that contract up. You’re on a 10-fight contract when you get on from The Ultimate Fighter. I was getting paid $18,000 to show and $18,000 to win.

“You start off at $10,000 and $10,000. After three wins, you go to $14,000 and $14,000. After three [more] wins, you go to $18,000 and $18,000. So, I was getting paid $18,000 to show and $18,000 to win against the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

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That is the reality of how his championship run began. A life-changing victory, a stunning upset, and the start of a title reign—all built on a contract created for prospects rather than champions.

It paid out in the end, as the win boosted his career overnight, but it also highlights the gamble fighters take early on—risking everything for moments that don’t always pay what they’re worth.