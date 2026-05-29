Ex-UFC Champ Breaks Rank and Shuts Down Dana White and Joe Rogan’s White House Criticism

With just 16 days remaining, the UFC’s historic White House event is fast approaching. As anticipation builds for the card, billed as UFC Freedom 250, both Dana White and Joe Rogan have voiced concerns over the unpredictable outdoor conditions at the White House South Lawn. However, former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley appears unfazed by the possibility.

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“It’s at the White House, so you gotta deal with whatever you gotta deal with,” O’Malley said in an interview with MMA Junkie. “That would suck to lose because of a reason outside of your skill set. May the best man win. If something plays a role because it’s outside and it affects the fight somehow, that would suck.

“It’s unfortunate, but none of us signed the contract thinking it was inside, you know what I mean? We all know it’s outside. We all know what we’re getting into. Maybe not to an extent, we don’t know what all is gonna happen, but we all know it’s gonna be outside and we’re gonna have to possibly deal with stuff. We all signed it.”

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“If the weather’s not crazy, it’s gonna come down to who’s better. Who’s more skilled, who’s more prepared, and I think that’s what it’s gonna come down to with all these fights. So, I’m not too worried about all these weather conditions, and we’re gonna have to adapt to it if it is messed up weather.”

Imago UFC 316: press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 05: Sean OMalley is seen during the UFC 316 press conference at Prudential Center on June 05, 2025 in Newark, NJ, USA. Photo by Matt Davies/Pximages Newark Prudential Center NJ USA Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

While fighting outdoors presents a unique set of challenges, this won’t be the first combat sports event held under the open sky. Organizers typically take extra precautions to deal with changing conditions, but weather ultimately remains one of the most unpredictable factors for any outdoor spectacle.

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In Washington, D.C., June conditions are expected to be warm and humid, though the possibility of sudden summer thunderstorms could still pose a concern for the highly anticipated event. And that’s exactly what long-time UFC color commentator Joe Rogan fears could happen as the fights are unfolding inside the cage.

“I just don’t think you should compete in a world championship fight in a non-controlled environment,” Rogan said on his podcast. “It should be inside an air-conditioned arena. … Imagine if someone loses a fight because it’s too hot outside.”

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Sean O’Malley will face Aiemann Zahabi in the fifth fight of the night. Although there’s no title on the line, the winner could go on to challenge for the title, making it a significant bout on the card.

Furthermore, UFC CEO Dana White had previously noted that insects could become another unexpected challenge for fighters competing at the outdoor event. But he appears to have a solution in place.

Dana White shares concern over UFC White House card

It’s not just Joe Rogan who is worried about having the event outdoors. Even Dana White admitted that bugs have become a serious concern for fighters and production staff alike.

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“Another problem that I always think about, especially on the East Coast, bugs,” White said recently.

He recalled attending a dinner hosted by President Donald Trump at the Rose Garden, where the number of gnats immediately caught his attention. White explained that the powerful lights planned for the event could attract “moths, gnats, and God knows what else,” potentially bothering fighters during bouts.

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However, the UFC boss appears to have come up with a solution for the problem. He believes industrial fans could be the answer.

“I was telling Craig, my head of production, I was like, ‘Maybe we put fans in because gnats have a hard time in the wind,’” White said.

Notably, Craig Borsari, who is in charge of UFC’s events, has already moved to Washington, D.C., to ensure the event’s preparation goes smoothly.

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The UFC can make all the preparations they like, but some things are out of their control, especially the weather. While Sean O’Malley doesn’t appear to be all too worried about it, hopefully no such hurdles will stop the event from moving forward.