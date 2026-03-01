Ex-UFC Champ Sent to Hospital After Hard-Fought Battle Against Lone’er Kavanagh

Dana White and Co. made their trip to Mexico City for the first time this year with UFC Fight Night. While the match card was in trouble due to Asu Almabayev’s injury and ongoing cartel war, the fight card delivered with entertaining action throughout the night. As Lone’er Kavanagh celebrated his big win, the main event did not go as per his expectations for a former UFC champion in front of his hometown.

Brendon Moreno failed to get back to the win column after losing his previous match against Tatsuro Tiara at UFC 323. He faced Kavanagh, who took the fight on short notice, in his hometown. The Englishman ended up winning the bout via unanimous decision after he landed punishing leg kicks and sharp punches that left Brandon Moreno limping and bloodied.

By the end of five rounds, Lone’er Kavanagh had clearly controlled the fight, ultimately forcing Brandon Moreno to be transported to the ER after a hard-fought battle, as confirmed in the latest update.

“Confirmed with the UFC that Brandon Moreno was transported as a precaution. #UFCMexico,” wrote Rodrigo Del Campo González.

The good news is that nothing indicates ‘The Assassin Baby’ suffered a serious injury. Still, he needs a thorough medical evaluation after Kavanagh’s relentless attack, which visibly hurt Brandon Moreno despite his toughness and refusal to go down.

Meanwhile, Moreno faces a low point in his career, having suffered back-to-back defeats for the third time. At the same time, his decision to accept the fight so quickly raised concerns, especially since no other fighter could represent Mexico on the UFC Mexico card. In addition, fans and experts raised alarms about his neurological health, including potential risks of CTE and other complications.

UFC star Brandon Moreno struggles with the burden of fighting in his home country

Brandon Moreno, a top-tier veteran of the UFC roster and a former champion, now struggles to find his rhythm in the division. At just 32, he still has a few years left to compete at the highest level, yet he already risks dropping out of the top 10 in the flyweight rankings. Even before the UFC Mexico event, Moreno faced growing pressure to secure his place on the fight card, as Rodrigo Del Campo González highlighted this harsh reality.

“That said, he’s consistently the only Mexican who stands up to headline here even though we’ve talked about how nervous and stressed fighting in Mexico City makes him. This is his 5th time fighting there, 4th as a main,” wrote Claro Sports broadcaster on X.

Born and raised in Mexico, ‘The Assassin Baby’ now serves as the go-to fighter for Dana White and Co. to carry the Mexico fight cards. However, even before the event, Moreno openly admitted his anxiety about competing on home soil. “The pressure is always there,” he said, trying to hide his concern with a smile. “Pressure is a luxury.”

Currently, Brandon Moreno faces a challenging phase in his career, especially over the past year after Alexandre Pantoja dethroned him from the division’s top spot in 2023. Now, Moreno must carefully consider and evaluate his future in the division and in the UFC. Stay tuned.