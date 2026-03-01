Ex-UFC Champ Vents Frustration Over Hunter Campbell’s Title Snub After RAF 6 Victory

Aljamain Sterling is back! The former UFC bantamweight champ scored an impressive victory at RAF 6 against ex- UFC lightweight champ, Benson Henderson, and his fans are definitely radiating with happiness. But it seems ‘Funkmaster’ cannot seem to share that level of excitement. Why? Because he believes the UFC isn’t treating him right under Hunter Campbell’s lead.

After Dana White seemingly passed the matchmaking duties to Campbell, the promotion is definitely seeing some good fights. However, the ex-135 lbs kingpin believes he’s been snubbed from a title shot, essentially calling out Campbell’s capability of putting together fights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aljamain Sterling shares disappointment over not getting UFC title shot

“I have been doing this for a long time,” Sterling told MMA Fighting following the RAF 6 win. “I have been with the company since 2014. I have been calling my shot, defending my belt most in the bantamweight division, tied with a couple of other greats. Consecutive title defenses. Give me my f—ing shot. I deserve a shot at the title. I’m smarter than all these dumb mother f— out there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excuse my French there. But Diego Lopes gets a f—ing rematch and he goes out there and fights worse after actually doing decent in the first fight and hurt him. And he can’t figure out how to cut a lateral step to cut off a f—ing cage. What are we even talking about? Yeah, I don’t have knockout power. That’s never been my game. I went with this (mind). I’m smarter than a lot of these guys out there,” he added.

Well, in terms of Aljamain Sterling’s perspective, his displeasure with the UFC over not getting a title shot is understandable. ‘Funkmaster’ etched his name in the promotional history as one of the most successful bantamweight champions of all time. So, in terms of legacy, him vs Alexander Volkanovski definitely seems like a generational clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

However, it’s also simultaneously true that Sterling has only two victories in the featherweight division, which include his latest win over Brian Ortega at UFC Shanghai. On the other hand, there are contenders like Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy who have much bigger win streaks than him. Both are set to collide at The O2 Arena this March, and the next title challenger might emerge from this clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, was Hunter Campbell snubbing him from the title scenario for now the right decision? Maybe. But it seems that ‘Funkmaster’ needs to get a streak going to get an opportunity in the future. And it also seems that the former bantamweight champ understands that, as he’s eyeing some potential matchups in the division.

‘Funkmaster’ is ready to collide with top contenders

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Aljamain Sterling is in a tricky situation as he’s eyeing a title shot. There are contenders above him already eyeing a clash against the champion, Alexander Volkanovski. In that case, ‘Funkmaster’ needs to fight against other top contenders, and the former champ is definitely open to some stellar clashes.

“I don’t know what else I gotta do. Do you wanna give me Yair Rodriguez? I’ll fight him,” Sterling added in the MMA Fighting interview. “You wanna give me Jean Silva, I’ll fight him. You wanna give me Youssef Zalal, I’ll fight him. I have never turned down anybody. These guys have asked me for opponents who I wanna fight, and then they give me somebody completely opposite because they wanna see me lose. That’s my perspective. It might be different for them,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Aljamain Sterling vs Yair Rodriguez would’ve been a fascinating clash. Fans would’ve absolutely loved another classic wrestler vs striker showdown. However, ‘El Pantera’ has been out of competition after going through injury, and it’s still unclear when he’ll come back. In that case, a clash against Jean Silva or Youssef Zalal would definitely help him make his way to the top of the division.

That said, would the UFC actually matchmake them with ‘Funkmaster’? That we’ll get to know when the time comes. Meanwhile, do let us know what you think about Aljamain Sterling’s next move in the comments section below.