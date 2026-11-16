Ex UFC Champion Agrees to Pay for a Person’s Skin Removal Surgery Following His Inspiring Weight Loss

No official date or opponent has been announced yet for Sean O’Malley‘s next UFC fight following his TKO win over Aiemann Zahabi at UFC Freedom 250. While the former bantamweight champion continues to campaign for a rematch with Petr Yan, he is using his time away from the Octagon to help someone facing a very different kind of fight.

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‘Suga’ recently flew out Jared Young, the TikTok creator who has gone viral for documenting his incredible weight-loss journey, to Arizona for a workout. But what started as a training session turned into something much bigger, with Sean O’Malley promising to support Jared throughout his transformation and even help pay for the skin-removal surgery he hopes to undergo once he reaches his target weight.

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“You’ve motivated me, you’ve inspired me,” he told Jared on his YouTube channel. “It’s awesome. Like it’s selfish of what I’m doing because I’m getting stuff out of it too. So I’m excited for you. I’m excited to be a part of it. I’m glad I can help.

“But dude, the skin removal surgery day, whether that’s eight months, 12 months, 16 months, whatever, however many months. Dude, I’m here for you. And I’m excited to make this happen.”

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Imago Credits: Imago

Jared Young started his weight-loss journey at 597 pounds and had already brought that number down to 403 pounds by the time of the filming. His ultimate goal is to reach 275 pounds, which would put him in a position to undergo skin-removal surgery after his transformation.

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His journey has since blown up on TikTok, with his hilarious ‘chair test’ videos becoming one of the biggest parts of his story. Young would sit in standard plastic lawn chairs to show his progress, turning the everyday chairs into a surprisingly effective way of showing just how much weight he had lost.

The idea actually came after he found his first set of chairs thrown away in the trash after returning from a trainer’s house. He decided to use them to document his progress, and what started as a simple, funny way to track his weight loss eventually became one of the defining features of his online journey.

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Now, Jared Young is the first official partner for Sean O’Malley’s DoingWell brand, and this partnership is about much more than simply putting the brand’s name behind his weight-loss journey.

Sean O’Malley first brought the TikToker into his studio for an introductory boxing and fitness session, putting him through boxing drills, shadowboxing, and a variety of gym workouts.

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Now, with ‘Suga’ in his corner, the former UFC champion appears determined to see him through to the finish line. However, it is worth noting that O’Malley’s support for Jared Young is far from the first time the UFC star has gone out of his way to help someone.

Sean O’Malley has a knack for going above and beyond

Long before he became a major UFC star, Sean O’Malley worked at Spring Meadows Resources in his hometown of Helena, Montana, where he cared for adults with developmental disabilities. He has continued to support the community over the years, regularly volunteering at special-needs events.

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During that time, the former bantamweight champion formed a particularly close friendship with Mikey Chambers, who has Down syndrome. Mikey has described O’Malley as “the best buddy to have,” with their shared love for combat sports helping bring the two even closer.

During an interview about their friendship, O’Malley also arranged a surprise for Mikey. Sean’s father, Dan O’Malley, approached him with a video message from the UFC star, who had a special message for his friend.

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“Mikey, what’s up, buddy? It’s the Suga Show. I heard you’re going to be on TV and the next superstar,” he said in the video. “I appreciate you, brother. Watch me fight in August.”

Sean O’Malley has also supported Nathan Pruttis, a fan who uses a wheelchair, by bringing him into his inner circle. During a regional MMA event, ‘Suga,’ Dan and another family friend lifted Nathan up so he could stand for the national anthem.

His generosity has also gone well beyond his personal relationships. In 2019, O’Malley finished eighth in the Fortnite Championship Series and donated his entire $27,500 prize money to Raising Special Kids, an Arizona charity that supports families of children with disabilities.

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Then, in June 2024, the former champion teamed up with YouTube prankster and content creator Juan Gonzalez, better known as ThatWasEpic, to go door-to-door in Arizona and surprise people with $1,000 to help cover their rent. In fact, Sean O’Malley made the donations while using the fake name “Sammy.”

His latest gesture toward Jared Young is another example of O’Malley going above and beyond, with the former champion committing to more than just a workout or a brand partnership. He has promised to stick around for the long haul and help the TikToker get to the point where he can finally undergo his surgery.