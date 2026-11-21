Aljamain Sterling thought he did enough to get his hand raised at UFC Qatar. The judges clearly disagreed, and now the former UFC bantamweight champion is questioning whether something outside the cage may have played a role in the decision. Sterling dropped a unanimous decision to Kevin Vallejos in a razor-close featherweight co-main event, putting another serious dent in his dream of becoming a two-division UFC champion. And while ‘AlJo’ wasn’t exactly screaming robbery, his post-fight reaction made it pretty clear he wasn’t buying the result.

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Taking to X, the former champion questioned whether Vallejos’ corner may have influenced the judges.

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“What can you do? When you’re in there with someone and you’re landing more volume and making them miss,” he wrote. “You would assume you’d edge out the fight. Maybe his cornermen cheering for wild strikeouts swayed the judges? Idk.

“Tough luck tonight. Congrats, Kevin. I’ve been down worse and came back. Appreciate the support.”

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The fight itself was competitive throughout, with neither man managing to take complete control over the three rounds. Kevin Vallejos found success on the feet, looking to land the cleaner and more damaging shots, while Aljamain Sterling tried to mix in his grappling and create openings for his offense.

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When the final bell sounded, however, there was no split decision drama. All three judges gave it to ‘El Chino,’ scoring the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 in his favor. The win pushed the Argentine to a perfect 5-0 in the UFC and, more importantly, sent him straight into the featherweight top five.

‘AlJo’ had a very different read on the fight. Despite struggling to make weight before the fight, the former champion felt his volume and ability to make Kevin Vallejos miss should have been enough to get him across the finish line, but the judges ultimately placed more weight on the cleaner, more impactful moments from the younger contender.

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Sterling’s frustration with judging isn’t exactly new, either. He has been down this road before. After back-to-back split-decision losses to Bryan Caraway and Raphael Assunção in 2016, Sterling openly criticized the judges and admitted that the defeats had forced him to rethink how he approached his fights.

Following his unanimous decision win over Augusto Mendes in 2017, Sterling revealed that he had deliberately thrown fewer kicks because he felt judges weren’t properly appreciating their impact.

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“I realize judges don’t understand what the hell kicks are doing. So I threw a lot less kicks than what I’m really accustomed to,” Sterling said in a post-fight media scrum. “And I had to change my fight style to adapt to what the judges understand because of their lack of experience and lack of knowledge of the sport and what leg kicks and what body kicks do.

“People can say that’s disrespectful. I don’t give a s—. If you don’t know what the hell the martial arts are, why are you a judge? Now I’ve got to adapt my style because you’re not smart enough to comprehend what’s actually taking place in the octagon.”

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But tonight, the 24-year-old also managed to take away one of Aljamain Sterling’s biggest advantages: his grappling. The Argentine defended 11 of Sterling’s 12 takedown attempts, repeatedly making the former bantamweight champion work for positions without giving him enough control to build any real momentum on the ground.

And whenever ‘Funk Master’ couldn’t get the fight down, Vallejos was ready with looping punches and sharp counters. Aljamain Sterling spent long stretches trying to tie him up against the cage, but those clinch exchanges produced little meaningful offense and did little to swing the fight in his favor.

That makes the loss even more significant for Sterling. He didn’t move to featherweight just to compete; he had his sights set on becoming a two-division UFC champion. But at 37, time isn’t exactly on his side. Another loss at 145 pounds now leaves the former champion with an even tougher road back toward title contention.

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Some other fighters also questioned the Aljmain Sterling-Kevin Vallejos decision at UFC Qatar

Aljamain Sterling wasn’t the only one left scratching his head over the result at UFC Qatar. The decision immediately drew plenty of backlash from the MMA community, with fellow featherweight contender Lerone Murphy going as far as calling it a “robbery” on Twitter.

Former UFC fighter Josh Thomson was even more blunt.

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“Horrible right to be a judge… Aljo has done more in every aspect of the fight,” he wrote on X. “I’ll take Aljo 29-28 if this goes to judges. If you’re the UFC you were really hoping to see Vallejos shine against a former champion. They didn’t get that.”

The criticism won’t change what’s on the record, though. Kevin Vallejos is still a perfect 5-0 in the UFC and now sits inside the featherweight top five, while Aljamain Sterling is left with another tough loss to deal with.

For ‘El Chino,’ however, there’s little reason to dwell on the controversy. The 24-year-old Argentine is already looking beyond Sterling and toward a much bigger opportunity.

Speaking through a translator after the win, Vallejos made it clear that he believes a showdown with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski should be next.

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“I’m just surprised with how important it is to have mental strength,” he said. “It’s the most important thing to believe in yourself, and honestly, I can’t be happier about this moment.

“I think the only logical option [next] is [Alexander] Volkanovski. If he chooses to go up to 155 [pounds], I’d understand. But I would love to have the opportunity for him to fight me at 145. I hope he gives me the opportunity, and this fight, [I hope] he liked it.”

For Aljamain Sterling, the loss drops him to 3-2 since moving up to featherweight after his record-breaking bantamweight title run ended against Sean O’Malley in 2023. But with the former champion still convinced his performance was enough to get the nod, the debate over whether Kevin Vallejos truly deserved the decision may linger long after UFC Qatar.